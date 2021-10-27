Tuesday night, the St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the neighboring Tri-City United Titans at the St. Peter middle school pool. As the Saints celebrated their seniors, they glided to a 96-56 victory.
St. Peter took the top three spots in the 200 yard medley relay with the team of Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis, Jaiden Landsom and Eve Zimmerman owning the top spot with a time of 2:07.61.
In the 200 yard freestyle race, Hannah Denzer slightly edged out Ella Schmiesing of TCU as Denzer finished two hundredths of a second faster with a time of 2:03.19 as the crowd erupted with excitement.
Ellie Johnson took the top spot in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.30 while Boomgaarden (2:40.86) took second. Titan's Mallorie Plut earned the third spot with a time of 2:49.05.
Addison Landsom (28.11), Trista Landsom (28.32) and Maya Pettis (29.34) of St. Peter earned the top three spots in the 50 yard freestyle race while Kendra Westphal (30.13) and Makenna Streed (33.48) took fourth and fifth for TCU.
In the 1 meter dive, Anna Klatt (187.55), Brianna Baker (168.30) and Kathryn Frey (161.75) of the Saints claimed the top three spots while Kalee Barrington (137.05) and Kaylee Berger (120.75) of TCU finished fourth and fifth.
St. Peter claimed the top three spots in the 100 yard butterfly with J. Landsom (1:11.33), Boomgaarden (1:12.41) and Salena Smit (1:17.81) pacing the field.
Ellie Sladek of the Titan's earned first place in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.98 with Morgan Petersen (1:02.83) of the Saints finishing second.
Hannah Denzer paced the field in the 500 yard freestyle race with a time of 5:32.58.
At this point, with three events remaining, the Saints scratched the rest of their runs with the meet win in hand, and after the final events were complete, St. Peter had the 96-56 win in hand.
The Saints return to action Friday, Oct. 29 when they travel to Marshall to face off against the Tigers, whereas the Titans regular season has come to a conclusion.