COACHES
Head Coach: Brian Odland 13th season.
Assistant Coaches: Steve Alger, Kent Bass, Doug Boyer, Justin Helget, Brock Hanson and Logan Reese.
KEY PLAYERS
Vinny Guappone — Senior, RB/LB, captain; Cole Guth — Senior, QB/LB, captain; Brogan Hanson — Senior, OC/LB, captain; Shea Hildebrandt — Senior, WR/FS, captain; Connor Travaille — Senior, OG/DE; Jason Beckman — Senior, OT/DE; Bennett Olson — Senior, TE/OLB.
KEEP YOUR EYES ON
Teddy Pierret — Senior, OT/DE; Ashton Volk — Junior, RB/CB; Ben Medigar — Senior, OC/OLB; Riley Throdahl — Senior, WR/OLB; Jake Moelter — Senior, OG/DE; Zach Hermanson — Senior, WR/CB; Tyson Schmitz — Junior, WR/CB.
2020 RECAP
Last year was a tough one with changing schedules, rules, etc. We were thankful for the season and for every day we were able to practice and play. We finished 2-3 with one game lost to quarantine and no playoff game. The highlight of the season was our homecoming win.
2121 SEASON OUTLOOK
We had a really good off season. We had a large number of kids make great gains in the weight room. We had great participation in our summer practices and we have large numbers in grades 10-12.
We do return a number of kids with game experience. We will have depth, although some will be with good young players who do not have varsity experience.
We are keeping our talk about the season focused on effort, toughness and what is important here and now. If we can maintain a strong mindset and avoid too many injuries we are confident we can have a very good year.
The section favorite this season is Hutchinson and the section will go through them.
We have great team chemistry right now. We have positive leadership from the senior class and they are holding themselves and others accountable to team expectations. Our success will depend on our willingness to play for each other. They are a great group of kids and I and the staff look forward to working with them.