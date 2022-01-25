Laura Klatt Beam.JPG

Laura Klatt maintains contact with the beam during a one-handed back handspring. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After two-weeks with a variety of gymnasts out sick or missing time, the St. Peter Saints gymnastics team fielded all six typical participants at the varsity level with some individual event exceptions. With the whole squad back together, the Saints put together a great all-around performance, defeating the Falcons 135.8-105.45. 

Anna Klatt Bars.JPG

Anna Klatt gains momentum for her transition to the high bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The 135.8 points mark the second-best showing from St. Peter this season, just shy of the 136.5 posted at the Mankato Invite, indicating a positive trend as the team approaches the end of the regular season.

Trista Landsom Beam.JPG

Trista Landsom competing on the beam and doing a back handspring. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Trista Landsom finished as the top overall performer for the Saints with a score of 34.675. Her top event was the floor with a score of 8.875 and her next-best was the vault with an 8.625.

Trista Landsom Bars.JPG

Trista Landsom sticks the landing after finishing her bars routine with a meet high score of 8.575. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Anna Klatt Beam.JPG

Anna Klatt gets airborne during her beam routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Next for St. Peter was Laura Klatt who scored 34.300 all around and a 9.075 in the beam. Anna Klatt finished with 33.075 all around and a team high 9.125 on her floor routine.

Laura Klatt Bars.JPG

Laura Klatt swings through the end of her bar routine before dismount. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Makayla Moline was the final Saint who competed in all four events, scoring a 31.275 all around while contributing to the team score with 7.925 in the bars.

Makayla Moline Beam.JPG

Makayla Moline performs on the beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Addison Landsom competed in all but the vault and had all three of her events finish in the top four for the team with a high score of 8.300 in the beam.

Addison Landsom Bars.JPG

Addison Landsom maintains position and posture during the bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Cadence Tish returned to action but was limited to the vault on the evening, but despite that limitation, she scored an 8.425 to finish in the top four.

The junior varsity squad did not face direct competition with Faribault not fielding a JV squad, but as a team they finished with a score of 102.350.

Vivian Hendrickson led the team with an all-around score of 26.450 and an 8.000 on the vault.

St. Peter returns to action Thursday, Jan. 27 when the team hosts Waseca and Kasson-Mantorville in a three-team meet with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

