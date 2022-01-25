...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro
and across western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as
low as 30 degrees below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 8
Addison Landsom maintains position and posture during the bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
After two-weeks with a variety of gymnasts out sick or missing time, the St. Peter Saints gymnastics team fielded all six typical participants at the varsity level with some individual event exceptions. With the whole squad back together, the Saints put together a great all-around performance, defeating the Falcons 135.8-105.45.
The 135.8 points mark the second-best showing from St. Peter this season, just shy of the 136.5 posted at the Mankato Invite, indicating a positive trend as the team approaches the end of the regular season.
Trista Landsom finished as the top overall performer for the Saints with a score of 34.675. Her top event was the floor with a score of 8.875 and her next-best was the vault with an 8.625.
Next for St. Peter was Laura Klatt who scored 34.300 all around and a 9.075 in the beam. Anna Klatt finished with 33.075 all around and a team high 9.125 on her floor routine.
Makayla Moline was the final Saint who competed in all four events, scoring a 31.275 all around while contributing to the team score with 7.925 in the bars.
Addison Landsom competed in all but the vault and had all three of her events finish in the top four for the team with a high score of 8.300 in the beam.
Cadence Tish returned to action but was limited to the vault on the evening, but despite that limitation, she scored an 8.425 to finish in the top four.
The junior varsity squad did not face direct competition with Faribault not fielding a JV squad, but as a team they finished with a score of 102.350.
Vivian Hendrickson led the team with an all-around score of 26.450 and an 8.000 on the vault.
St. Peter returns to action Thursday, Jan. 27 when the team hosts Waseca and Kasson-Mantorville in a three-team meet with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.