St. Peter 18U softball team opened the summer season with a 20-1, 8-3 double header sweep of Tri-City United on June 15 at North Park in Montgomery.

Game 1: St. Peter 20, TCU 1

Maya Pettis pitched a 3 hit game en route to a 20-1 win.

The second inning was a 13-run inning for St. Peter.

Sophia Doherty, Makayla Moline and Molly Voeltz were all 3-for-3 at the plate.

Game 2: St. Peter 8, TCU 3

Ryenne Pettis pitched a 4 hit game en route to an 8-3 win.

St. Peter brought a balanced hitting attack.

Dani Johnson went 2-for-2, Sophia Doherty, Ryenne Pettis, Makayla Moline and Molly Voeltz were all 1-2 at the plate.

"The team top to bottom put together great at bats and played well In their first league games of the year," St. Peter coach Rob Moline said.

Next game: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22  at Jefferson Fields No. 4

