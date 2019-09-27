Jordan's spread passing attack, which featured four wide receivers, jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on two long touchdown passes and a quarterback sneak, and it held up to the end in a 46-15 South Central (Red) District victory over St. Peter on Friday.
Jordan had 401 yards passing and 136 rushing. The Saints collected 260 yard rushing and 92 yards rushing.
A 40-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Sievers to wide receiver Ryan Samuelson down to the Saints' 1-yard line set up the Hubmen's first touchdown. After the Saints stopped Jordan three times short of the goal line on runs, quarterback Noah Millhouse barely snuck over for a touchdown at 8:24 of the first quarter. The extra point kick fell short, and Jordan led 6-0.
After holding the Saints on downs at their 43, Jordan scored on a 59-yard pass from Sievers to wide receiver Thomas Dietel with 4:47 to go in the first quarter. The extra point kick was good for a 13-0 lead.
The Saints fumbled on their next possession on the exchange between the quarterback and running back. Sievers then made a long run just short of the goal line, but it was called back because of holding, and he left the game with an injury.
Backup quarterback Noah Millhouse, who completed five of six passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, didn't miss a beat, throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Samuelson with 10:48 left in the second quarter for a 20-0 lead.
St. Peter finally scored on a 25-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Wyatt Olson to tight end Wareke Gillette. The extra point kick by Ryan Braun was good, and Jordan led 20-7 at halftime.
Olson completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Sievers, who completed 19 of 26 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, returned in the second half and threw two straight touchdown passes to Samuelson (8 yards) with 7:20 left in the third quarter and to Dietel (10 yards) with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter for a 33-7 lead.
Running back Macauley Bartells then scored on a 6-yard run with 6:41 remaining to up the Hubman's lead to 40-7.
The Saints cut the lead to 40-15 on a 21-yard pass from Olson to running back Michael Connor with 1:27 left. The Saints then converted a two-point conversion pass from Ethan Volk to Kole Guth.
Jordan finished off the scoring on a 63-yard run by Reihle Murry with 1:10 to play.
Volk caught 12 passes for 101 yards. Vinny Guaponne had five receptions for 38 yards. Gillette caught four passes for 54 yards. Josh Johnson had three receptions for 37 yards. Connor caught one for 21 yards. Carter Wendroth caught one for 7 yards. Nathan Fogal caught one for 2 yards.
Guappone led the Saints in rushing with 18 carriers for 48 yards and ran back one kick for 7 yards. Connor rushed five times for 43 yards. Ethan Grant ran back two kicks for 30 yards. Jamarion Robinson had two kick-off returns for 19 yards.
Ryan Wilmes had a team-high 11 tackles for St. Peter. Connor made nine stops. Carson Kennedy made seven tackles. Eli Hunt had six tackles. Fogal had five tackles. Gillette made five tackles and a fumble recovery. Ryan Sandland had four tackles. Kai Anderson had two tackles and two interceptions. Cade Horner and Grant had three tackles each.
With the homecoming game win, Jordan improved to 4-1, while St. Peter's record dropped to 1-4.
This season, Jordan also beat Belle Plaine 35-7, Sibley East 46-0, Tri-City United 46-0 and lost to Waseca 42-39.
The Saints' homecoming game is next at 7 p.m. Friday against Waseca (4-1). The Bluejays defeated Jordan 42-39, Tri-City United 57-8, Norwood-Young America 48-0, Worthington 48-13 and lost to Fairmont 20-14.