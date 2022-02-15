While the 31-point differential was three more than when the varsity girls lost to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial five days earlier, the Clippers, working hard to connect the ball to moves inside, played better basketball on Saturday, especially considering they were on the Knight’s home court in Lake Crystal.
“Whether they believe it or not, offensively we’re cutting a lot better,” said head coach Joe Remiger. “We had some good passes. They made a good effort to get it down there, but they were actually finishing it. So it’s encouraging. It’s good to see them working.”
The Knights, who won 64-33, opened the scoring with the first of seven threes they would have on the night.
Greta Hahn (above) wheeled through the paint for the first Cleveland basket, and Kaylee Karels took an Emily Kern pass behind the arc up and in for a 5-3 Clipper advantage early.
Keeping a frantic pace, LCWM responded with a steal, layup an ensuing free throw to take the lead, but Sarena Remiger grasped an offensive rebound and scored to put the Clipper back in front, 7-6.
After that, Ava Hahn tossed inside to Kern for a basket that ended an 8-point Knight rally. The other Clipper points in the first half came with a pair of Kern free throws and a Remiger basket from near the hoop. The Knights led 34-15 at the break.
“We just gave up a lot of easy buckets right away,” Remiger said. “At the beginning of the first half, most of their points were layups. If you take that back, it changes games.”
And while the Clippers worked hard to set up the shot, Remiger wished they could reap more from their labor.”
“It’s hard when you miss a layup, and you kick it out but miss the three. If something would fall in there, that changes things. I wish they could see that end result sometimes, but right now it’s not happening.”
Next to the rim, Kern scored for the first points of half two. The Knights scored inside, but Karels hit a three, and Remiger made a pair of freebies. Other Clipper baskets in the second half came from a Kern basket inside, a Kern pair of foul shots, a three and a two back-to-back off the hands of Greta Hahn, a Karels free throw and a Kern free throw.
Kern led the effort with 13 points. Karels made two three-point baskets and a free shot for seven points. Greta Hahn had a three-pointer and a pair of baskets from the floor for seven points. Remiger had six points. The Clippers were eight of 19 in free-throw shooting.
Coach Remiger said he likes to see the Clippers work on the boards, and, like always, he was pleased with their efforts.
“There’s not one game that I can say ‘they just mailed it in. They’re tired; they’re done.’ They’re always working hard."
The Knights had seven threes and were seven of 13 from the foul line.
The varsity girls return to action on Tuesday when they host New Ulm Cathedral.