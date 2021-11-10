The Gustavus men’s hockey team hosted UW-Stout for a non-conference game on Saturday night and took a 2-0 win. With the win the Gusties move to 2-2 overall.
The Gusties got the scoring going with eight minutes left in the first period after Connor Clemons (Sr., Savage) found Jack Westlund (Fy., Alexandria) who crashed the net and shot into the upper left corner for what proved to be the game winning goal. Both teams drew a pair of penalties and Gustavus closed out the first frame outshooting the Blue Devils 9-4 with the 1-0 lead.
In the second period, both teams locked down on the blue line but UW-Stout put the pressure on, beating the Gusties out on shots 8-3.
Gustavus dominated in the third outshooting UW-Stout 10-4. At the fourteen minute mark, Ryan Petersen (Fy., Roseville) and Joey Gimberlin (Fy., Mendota Heights) connected on passes at the blue line before Nick Mohs-Messerli (Fy., Orono) made a one time shot to the upper right corner of the net for the second and final goal.
Grant Boldt (Fy., Frazee) earned his first career shutout making 16 saves against the Blue Devils.
The Gusties hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to UW-Eau Claire on Friday and UW-River Falls on Saturday with 7:00 puck drops.