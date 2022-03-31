Head coach: Aaron Rothenberger, 10th year as a Varsity Head Coach and 6 years as an Assistant Varsity Coach.
Assistant coaches: Bob Messerli, 6th year.
ROSTER
Cooper Dean, 12
Federico “Fede” Zimmermann, 12
Tyson Schmitz, 11
Ben Taylor, 11
Will Elias, 11
Colton Abels, 11
Ian Gerstbauer, 11
Marty Anderson, 11
Sam Buffington, 11
Anders Dixon, 11
Lucas Hickey, 11
Warren Wernsing, 11
Evan Deshayes, 11
Jonathan Wilmes, 11
Anthony Coe, 10
Gavin Madden, 10
Callum Harmes, 9
Ezekiel Ribar, 9
Quinn Dixon, 9
Cole Engelhardt, 9
Kaiser Hagen, 9
KEY PLAYERS
Captains Marty Anderson and Cooper Dean. Will Elias, Anders Dixon, Ben Taylor, Colton Abels and Tyson Schmitz.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Fede Zimmerman, Ezekiel Ribar and Quinn Dixon.
2021 RECAP
8-11 Record, 2nd place in the BSC EAST Division, lost in the Section 2A semis to SW Christian
2022 OUTLOOK
The expectations for this year is to gain more experience compared to last year. Several varsity players never played a tennis match in their career and we hope this year we can shed some of that inexperience and be able to compete against better opponents. Section 2A lost several metro private schools in exchange for schools in the south central part of the state. There will be more familiar opponents that we can compete against compared to Breck, Providence Academy, and De LaSalle.
COMPETITION
New Ulm is the favorite for the BSC East. Litchfield and SW Christian are the favorites in Section 2A.
BY THE NUMBERS
8/10 — Eight out of 10 varsity positions didn’t play a varsity match until last season
6/48 — Six out of 48 players in Section 2A make it to the state individual tournament. Two players from St. Peter made it to state last year
13 — The number of years straight from 2008-2021 (no spring season in 2020) that St. Peter has earned one or more spots in the individual state tournament and/or team state tournament
1 — Unified team that will represent the excellence of the St. Peter Boys tennis program to the best of their abilities!