Josephine Wiebusch 3-pointer.JPG

Josie Wiebusch puts up a shot over the extended arm of a defender. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team took to the road to take on Big South East opponent Waseca and put together a great defensive showing on the way to a 50-28 win over the Bluejays. The Saints followed up the Friday win with a tough matchup Monday night in Worthington, the No. 2 ranked team in the Big South West division, and the Trojans held off a late charge to earn a 71-67 win.

With the split, the Saints now possess a 17-4 (7-0 BSE) record with five games remaining in the regular season. 

Rhyan Holmgren 3-pointer.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren puts up a three as a Bluejay defender arrives late (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

"Friday vs Waseca I thought our team played really good team defense," said St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth. "We have been working on help-side defense and we were much better in this game."

That defense limited Waseca to 28 points and forced a total of 25 turnovers in the victory. The Saints also dominated on the offensive boards, where they pulled down 15 rebounds for second-chance opportunities.

Annika Southworth led St. Peter in scoring with 18 points coming on 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc while Rhyan Holmgren added 16 points as well as seven rebounds and five steals. Abby Maloney also added seven boards and three steals.

Annika Southworth.JPG

Annika Southworth crosses half court as she sets up the Saints offense. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Monday nights battle with Worthington featured a team with an unusual amount of size.

"Worthington is a good team and presents some challenges to us with their height," said Bob Southworth. "They start three players 6’ or more."

The Saints found themselves in a 10-point hole with just four minutes remaining, but the team battled back.

"I was proud of the fight in our team," noted Bob Southworth. "We made a bunch of stops and came all the way back and had three chances to win the game at the end of regulation."

The Trojans managed to withstand the late charge though, earning the four point win, but Bob Southworth noted the team can take a lot from the loss.

"This game had a playoff atmosphere and will be good experience for the end of the season."

Holmgren led the way with 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Annika Southworth contributed 21 points. Maloney also scored in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds while Lilly Ruffin led the team with nine rebounds.

St. Peter returns to the hardwood Friday, Feb. 4 with a home matchup against St. James in a battle of the Saints.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments