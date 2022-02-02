...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA...
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures in west central through south central Minnesota
will bottom out between 5 and 15 degrees below zero this morning,
producing wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. For
Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties in western Minnesota,
these wind chills will persist all day long.
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around 10
degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin
to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of central
through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 5 to
10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below
zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning for much of west
central through south central Minnesota, with the Advisory
continuing all day for Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties
in western Minnesota. For tonight through Thursday morning, a Wind
Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight
tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Rhyan Holmgren puts up a three as a Bluejay defender arrives late (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Friday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team took to the road to take on Big South East opponent Waseca and put together a great defensive showing on the way to a 50-28 win over the Bluejays. The Saints followed up the Friday win with a tough matchup Monday night in Worthington, the No. 2 ranked team in the Big South West division, and the Trojans held off a late charge to earn a 71-67 win.
With the split, the Saints now possess a 17-4 (7-0 BSE) record with five games remaining in the regular season.
"Friday vs Waseca I thought our team played really good team defense," said St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth. "We have been working on help-side defense and we were much better in this game."
That defense limited Waseca to 28 points and forced a total of 25 turnovers in the victory. The Saints also dominated on the offensive boards, where they pulled down 15 rebounds for second-chance opportunities.
Annika Southworth led St. Peter in scoring with 18 points coming on 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc while Rhyan Holmgren added 16 points as well as seven rebounds and five steals. Abby Maloney also added seven boards and three steals.
Monday nights battle with Worthington featured a team with an unusual amount of size.
"Worthington is a good team and presents some challenges to us with their height," said Bob Southworth. "They start three players 6’ or more."
The Saints found themselves in a 10-point hole with just four minutes remaining, but the team battled back.
"I was proud of the fight in our team," noted Bob Southworth. "We made a bunch of stops and came all the way back and had three chances to win the game at the end of regulation."
The Trojans managed to withstand the late charge though, earning the four point win, but Bob Southworth noted the team can take a lot from the loss.
"This game had a playoff atmosphere and will be good experience for the end of the season."
Holmgren led the way with 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Annika Southworth contributed 21 points. Maloney also scored in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds while Lilly Ruffin led the team with nine rebounds.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Friday, Feb. 4 with a home matchup against St. James in a battle of the Saints.