The Gustavus men’s hockey team traveled to Wisconsin on Saturday for a 2021 non-conference closer. The Gusties took a 7-2 win and improve to 3-7-1 and remain 0-3-1 in the MIAC. Seniors Patrick Gazich (Sr., Minnetonka) and Connor Clemons (Sr., Savage) each had a pair of goals in the process.
“We had a really good effort from everyone today,” said Head Coach Brett Petersen. “It was nice to see offensive contributions from all four lines too. I am very proud of our team for closing the first half of our season on such a positive note.”
Gustavus got on the board early when Mason Etter (Sr., Grafton Wis.) found the back of the net five minutes into the first period with assists credited to Gazich and Dan Sandvig (Sr., Savage). Four minutes later, Dylan Gast (Sr., Dellwood) added another with his first goal of the season unassisted.
Going on a power play with seven minutes left, Jack Westlund (Fy., Alexandria) and George Hansen (Sr., Patchogue, N.Y.) connected on a pass to Gazich for a one timer to take a 3-0 Gustie lead at the end of the first period.
Gustavus kept the momentum going, at the 9:05 mark of the second period Etter made a pass to Jack Suchy (Fy., Medina) from the blue line to behind the net before a final pass to Clemons for the fourth Gustavus goal. The Falcons responded a minute and a half later to disrupt the Gustie shutout.
30 seconds into the third period, Westlund went head to head with a Concordia defenseman before making a pass behind the right side of the net to Clemons to take a one time shot for a 5-1 lead. A minute in a half later, Joey Gimberlin (Fy., Mendota Heights) made a five hole shot, notching his first collegiate goal. The Falcons responded with a shorthanded goal to narrow the deficit to 6-2 but Gazich took advantage of traffic in front of the net during a power play at the hashmarks for the seventh and final Gustavus goal assisted by Stanislav Danaev (So., Moscow, Russia) and Brandon McNamara (Fy., Andover).
Justin Damon (Jr., St. Michael) got the Gustie win making 34 saves and allowing two goals.
The Gusties are back in action in 2022 when they host St. Olaf at home on Jan. 7th for a 7:00 puck drop.