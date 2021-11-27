COACHES
Head coach: Bob Southworth, 12th year
Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe, 12th year as Assistant – 9 years as Head Coach, Corey Wiebusch, 3rd Year.
ROSTER
Grace Remmert, 12, wing/post
Lilly Ruffin, 12, post
Lauren Odland, 12, wing
Dani Johnson, 12, wing
Josie Wiebusch, 12, wing
Keira Oeltjenbruns, 11, wing
Hadley Stuehrenberg, 11, wing
Courtney Wilmes, 11, wing
Maddie Kamm, 10, wing
Abby Maloney, 10, post/wing
Rhyan Holmgren, 10, wing/PG
Annika Southworth, 9, PG/wing
KEY PLAYERS
Rhyan Holmgren, Soph. — Two year letter winner who has a lot of varsity experience already. Averaged 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a freshman. Has improved her ballhandling over the offseason, so we’re excited to see how that carries over to our season.
Josie Wiebusch, Sr. – Three year letter winner. Josie does all of the little things that don’t always show up in the stat sheet. She is a disrupter on defense that is athletic enough to defend guards and strong enough to defend posts. Josie has played a lot of minutes the last couple of years and has been our primary ballhandler. With the addition of a couple more ballhandlers on this year’s team, we hopefully can move her around on offense to put her in better positions to be successful.
Abby Maloney, Soph. – Two year letter winner. Abby is a versatile player that can score form the inside and also has the ability to shoot the three. She averaged 10.0 points per game last year and led our team in rebounding at 6.0 per game. We are hoping she increases both those averages this year and I believe she has the ability to do that.
Lilly Rufin, Sr. – Three year letter winner. We will be counting on Lilly this year to play a lot more minutes. Lilly is a very strong rebounder on both defense and offense. Lilly seems to be much more confident and comfortable in this first week of practice.
Grace Remmert, Sr. – Three year letter winner. We will be counting on Grace to give us quality minutes off the bench this year. Grace has a good understanding of the game and is a positive influence when she is on the floor. Grace also does a lot of the little things that don’t show up in the stat sheet but are critical in determining the outcome of the game.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Maddie Kamm, Soph. — Maddie is not necessarily a newcomer to varsity, but will be playing a lot more minutes then she has the last two years. Maddie is very athletic and can get up and down the floor. Her strength is scoring on fast breaks and she is also able to hit the open three. She is a pest on defense and gets her hands on a lot of passes.
Annika Southworth, Frosh. — Annika saw a few varsity minutes towards the end of last season. She can handle the ball, has the ability to shoot from the outside and also is able to get to the basket off the dribble. She sees the floor well in transition and can hopefully create open shots for her teammates.
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
Overall record in 2020-21 season was 8-7, conference record was 8-3 (Won the East half of the Big South Conference and lost to Marshall in the conference Championship game.) Season ended with loss to Waconia in the Section Quarterfinals.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
The goal for this year’s team is to win the Conference Championship and get to the Section Championship game. This is going to depend on if we can stay healthy, improve physically and mentally as basketball players throughout the year and be playing our best basketball in February/March. We have a lot to improve on to achieve this goal.
Our section is very tough and any team from top to bottom could knock each other off any night. There are no games where you can assume you are going to win. This is what makes basketball fun and each game entertaining.
COMPETITION
The East side of the conference is wide open. We feel if we play to our capability, we can be at the top when the dust settles. That depends on figuring out ways to win games when you are not playing your best ball. On the West side of the conference, I expect Marshall and Worthington to be battling it out.
The section favorite in my opinion is Mankato East. They have all players back from last year and those girls have been playing together for three-plus years. They are very strong at the guard position. With that being said, Marshall has always been at the top of the section and they are so well coached, I don’t expect they will be anywhere but there at the end of the year.
I believe the section is as wide open as it has been in the past couple years and we hope to be playing our best during that time and make a run.