Coming off a win against New Ulm which was earned on a pair of goals in the final eight minutes of the match, the St. Peter Saints girls soccer team wasted little time putting a go-ahead goal on the board against the Worthington Trojans.
The goal, from junior Mckenna Reiten, came just 5:01 into the game and paved the way for the Saints to earn a 5-0 shutout win.
"I’m glad to see we got the win tonight," said St. Peter head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "We have things to work on and areas to improve. We are still trying to figure out how to play as a team rather than as individuals."
The goal from Reiten was setup when teammate Ellie Letts navigated the left side defense of the Trojans and put a beautiful crossing pass on the mark for Reiten to tap in.
Despite the early momentum in favor of the Saints though, they weren't able to score a second goal until the second half.
Adrianna Bixby scored a goal with an assist from Grace Dlouhy, followed by a goal from Dlouhy assisted by Bixby.
Rachel Salfter put St. Peter up 4-0 with a goal that was assisted on by Natalie Petersen before Bixby put in the final goal of the night, her second in the game, with an unassisted goal late.
St. Peter outshot Worthington 8-3 in the win.
The Saints return to action Tuesday, September 7, against Loyola with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m.