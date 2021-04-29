St. Peter boys tennis team broke a five-match losing streak with a 4-3 Big South Conference East Division victory over visiting Fairmont on Thursday.

The Saints (2-6overall, 1-2 conference) swept the doubles in straight sets.

Sophomores Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz combined for a 6-1 victory at No.1 doubles.

Seniors Cooper Dean and Wes Yang won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Seniors Chase Yeager and Konrad Wernsing prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Senior Kelson Lund earned the fourth victory for St. Peter at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4.

St. Peter will play in a quadrangular on Saturday at Pine City with Litchfield and Hibbing.

St. Peter 4, Fairmont 3

Singles

1. Kelson Lund, SP, def. Ameva Komaragiri 6-1, 6-4

2. Thomas Klanderud, F, def. Marty Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

3. Jack Hagen, F, def. Will Elias 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

4. Tom Fortune, F,  def. Colton Abels 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1. Anders Dixon-Tyson Schmitz, SP, def. Parker Vetter-Noah Vetter 6-1, 6-1

2. Cooper Dean-Wes Yang, SP, def. Sebestian Castro-Carter Quist 6-1, 6-3

3.  Chase Yeager-Konrad Wernsing, SP def. Weston Loughmiller-Dominich Lund-May 6-1, 6-0

