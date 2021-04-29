St. Peter boys tennis team broke a five-match losing streak with a 4-3 Big South Conference East Division victory over visiting Fairmont on Thursday.
The Saints (2-6overall, 1-2 conference) swept the doubles in straight sets.
Sophomores Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz combined for a 6-1 victory at No.1 doubles.
Seniors Cooper Dean and Wes Yang won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Seniors Chase Yeager and Konrad Wernsing prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Senior Kelson Lund earned the fourth victory for St. Peter at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4.
St. Peter will play in a quadrangular on Saturday at Pine City with Litchfield and Hibbing.
St. Peter 4, Fairmont 3
Singles
1. Kelson Lund, SP, def. Ameva Komaragiri 6-1, 6-4
2. Thomas Klanderud, F, def. Marty Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
3. Jack Hagen, F, def. Will Elias 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
4. Tom Fortune, F, def. Colton Abels 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
1. Anders Dixon-Tyson Schmitz, SP, def. Parker Vetter-Noah Vetter 6-1, 6-1
2. Cooper Dean-Wes Yang, SP, def. Sebestian Castro-Carter Quist 6-1, 6-3
3. Chase Yeager-Konrad Wernsing, SP def. Weston Loughmiller-Dominich Lund-May 6-1, 6-0