Cleveland girls basketball team (3-4) faced a tough battle Thursday against undefeated Valley Conference leader Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (6-0).
The Knights defeated the Clippers 55-39.
Halle McCabe, however, finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, plus two assists to lead Cleveland.
Emily Kern also scored in double digits with 10 points, led with four assists and tied for the team lead with nine rebounds and one blocked shot.
Macey Ziebarth collected five points, including a 3-point basket, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Clippers.
Cleveland's Kaylee Karels also had five points, including a 3-pointer, plus seven rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block.
Greta Hahn chipped in four points and one steal.
Laci Hollerich added three points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Cleveland hosts Tri-City United at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.