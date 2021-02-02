Senior right wing Seth Reicks scored a hat trick, and senior Finn Gibson netted a pair of goals with an assist to lead the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team to its second straight win over Luverne 8-2 on Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.
Senior Brady Sowder, who centered the top line with Reicks and junior left wing Brendan O'Keefe, had a four-point night with a goal and three assists.
O'Keefe also had multiple points with two assists.
Reicks scored the first two goals in a similar fashion.
In both cases, he took passes from behind the net to out front and shot them in the net quickly with one-timers. On the first goal, Sowder set up Reicks at 1:04 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Then O'Keefe did the honors, with Sowder getting the second assist, at 7:00.
Gibson scored his first goal unassisted on a breakaway at 5:21 of the first period to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Luverne cut it to 3-1 after one period with a power-play goal at 11:03.
Gibson netted his second goal, assisted by senior right wing Tyler Erickson and senior center Reece Weydert, at 7:58 of the second period to up the Bulldogs' lead to 4-1.
Sophomore right wing Judson Narum scored from senior center Logan Throldahl at 11:54 of the second period to up the Bulldogs' lead to 5-1.
Sowder made it 6-1 at 12:42 with a goal assisted by junior defenseman Dylan Hunt and O'Keefe.
Reicks completed his hat trick with a goal assisted by Sowder at 16:14 of the second period to give the Bulldogs a 7-1 lead going into the locker room.
The Cardinals cut the lead to 7-2 with their second power-play goal at 5:15 of the third period.
The Bulldogs finished off the scoring with a power-play goal of their own by senior defenseman Aiden Blaschko, assisted by Gibson, at 13:01 of the third period.
Minnesota River out shot the Cardinals 44-27, with Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe making 21 saves for the win. Luverne goalie Shaid Shearer had 36 saves.
Luverne dropped to 1-4 overall and in the Big South Conference.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 4-1) have an away-and-home series with Worthington (1-4) in their next two games at 7 p.m. Friday at Worthington and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur.