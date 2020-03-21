Senior co-captains Heidi Mayo and Rae Smit lead an experienced St. Peter girls golf team this season.
The Saints have eight letter winners: Mayo, Smit, juniors Mia Hansen, Emily Salfer, Maddie Doose and Anna LoFaro, sophomore Kate Salzwedel and freshman Adrianna Bixby.
No one has her position locked up, but Mayo, Smit, Hansen, Salfer and Doose took like the top five, head coach Pat Klubben said.
Mayo, a three-time varsity letter winner, will try to bounce back from a late season wrist injury last year and try to secure that No. 1 spot on the team, Klubben said.
Mayo said her "strength is driving. I'm able to get it really far, averaging 180 yards. And occasionally they do go straight."
She said she needs work on putting and chipping.
Smit, also a three-time varsity letter winner, also be fighting for the top spot this year.
"I can shoot straight, just not very far," Smit said. "As long as a stay in the fairway, I can get up there pretty easy. I definitely need to work on getting more distance. But also my short game, putting and chipping. I need to work on my putting. That always helps."
Smith, Mayo and other girls practiced on the golf simulator at Gustavus Adolphus College.
"We use that one a lot," Smit said. "I've done it a few times a few weeks ago. It got cut off when the college closed this week."
Both agree that the entire team needs to work on the short game.
They also agree that the Saints work well together as a team encouraging each other.
"We blend together personalitywise," Smit said. "We're always there for each other on the course. We cheer each other on and kind of get out of that hole. If we're having a bad day, we can always work ourselves out of it."
The team goals are to have fun and work as as a team to make the team better, Mayo said.
Individually Smit said, "I want to be on the top 10 [leader] board at the end."
Mayo hopes to play on an even keel. "If I have a bad round, just to move on and try my best."