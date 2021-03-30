In a time when many businesses are struggling to survive, golf courses have been thriving.
The COVID-19 pandemic virus safety rules of Gov Tim Walz temporarily closed the 480 Minnesota golf courses for a month at the start of the 2020 season, but since they were allowed to reopen April 18 and rules have been relaxed, the golf business has grown nationally.
Shoreland Country Club and Le Sueur Country Club, both semiprivate, are among the golf courses that have benefited.
And early openings this year — Shoreland on March 26 and Le Sueur on March 29 — have given the courses a head start. Most southern Minnesota golf courses typically open in early to mid-April.
"Golfwise courses are up at least 25 to 30 percent," Shoreland Head Golf Professional/General Manager Jason Harrell said.
Both courses had about 100 golfers on opening day. St. Peter High School boys and girls golf practices have begun at Shoreland, while the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland High School and Gustavus Adolphus College teams are playing at Le Sueur.
"They're excited to actually have golf this year," Le Sueur Head Golf Professional/General Manager Josh Weaver said. "So both Gustavus college and Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland High School will have golf matches and practices this year."
"It's been pretty busy," Harrell said. "Friday (March 26) was pretty full from start to finish. Saturday (March 27) it rained, but we still had quite a few golfers that played in the rain, and yesterday (March 28) was pretty full as well."
"The golf industry itself is going to be an exciting year because last year our rounds were up from the year before," Weaver said. "It's good for golf strangely. We were about a 15 percent increase in rounds."
The relaxing of the rules has opened up more events and attracted new members.
"Other exciting things is we have eight more Monday events this year than last year," Weaver said. "Granted that's all COVID based, depending on what we can and cannot do with social gathering. So we'll be much busier with our outside events this year."
Le Sueur's new membership promotion to date has 35 new members. The total membership now is 180 Stock Golfing Members.
"We've got great membership offers going right now," Weaver said. "We've got 35 and under member deals ranging from $275 to $599."
Shoreland has attracted about 60 new members. Last year total membership was 275. "We'll be closer to 300 this year," Harrell said.
"Interest is extremely high once again," Harrell said. "Membership is coming in nicely. We still have our new membership special available at 700 bucks for family or a single, and that's been very well received. I'm excited to see how many people come out and give it a try. We had our open house yesterday, and that was very well attended as well. People are getting signed up for leagues. Everybody is kind of excited.
"It's going to be a really good year for golf. We've exposed a lot of people to the game last year which was one of the few activities that people could do. Being outside, there is nothing too stringent that we have to worry about. It's one of those activities that the family could do together that's outside and safe. It definitely got the bug in people that were new to the game or returning this year."
Last year when courses opened there were more strict rules for social distancing including allowing only one person per cart and more spreading out of tee times. In addition, the courses removed benches, ball washers, water coolers and sand trap rakes. And special holes were set up so golfers would not have to not touch the flags on greens.
But the rules changed throughout last year.
Now two can ride in a cart if they wish, even if they are not in the same family or came in the same car. "If they want their own cart, we can respect that," Harrell said.
"This year we're starting kind of how we ended last year," Weaver said. "If you feel comfortable riding together, do so."
The equipment is back on the courses, and normal flags are being used that can be touched. Masks are not required.
"Golf has natural social distancing," Harrell said. "The nice thing about golf is you automatically give yourself a bubble because you're swinging a club. If you get too close, you're going to get hit."
While the safety rules on the golf course have been reduced, there still are rules in the clubhouse restaurants and bars for social distancing and masking except when sitting down and eating or drinking.
Standard protocols apply with no big gatherings, washing your hands and face masks required when entering the clubhouse or golf shop, Weaver said. "But once you're seated with a beverage or things like that, you can take your mask off."
The Shoreland restaurant, Lakeside at Shoreland, has been open all winter with limited hours ever since the governor lifted the ban.
Fifty percent capacity is allowed for events. Tables need to be spaced apart.
Many improvements have been done to the Le Sueur clubhouse and many are under construction.
"Last year we redid the men's and women's washrooms," Weaver said. "We're trying to bring that renovation out into the rest of the club house like painting and replacing our picture window which was cracked. We did remodeling in the handicapped bathroom, new kitchen and bar equipment and changing our light fixtures."
On the course, Le Sueur also is adding family forward tees where youth and beginners can enjoy playing the course yet still find it challenging. The new golfers can still reach the green in regulation and have fun.
"I'm excited to be back for my second year as the general manager and head golf professional. I'm looking forward to new improvements and changes. We have Annie Topic, our new club house manager, and Nick Soderlund, our new chef. So we hope to have a better product this year and make our membership happy, giving them what they want."
The groundskeepers report that both courses made it through the winter well and are in good condition.