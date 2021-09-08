Continuing their winning streak, Saints girls tennis easily defeated Tuesday the Panthers 7-0. With the win, the Saints’ overall record is now 9-1.
With the Panthers recently moving up to section 2AA and into the Saints’ division, Coach Rothenberger explained, “It was an Important match to play, a good one to get out of the way.”
“In doubles, we played well today, didn’t make a ton of mistakes--played at the level we needed to play. A couple of the teams got into a rut in beginning of the second set and turned it up. That’s a sign of a mature, experienced team, knowing how to get out of these tight situations,” Rothenberger said.
Regarding the doubles line-up against the Panthers, Rothenberger said, “I know what doubles teams I can work with, and I wanted to try out Molly (Voeltz) and Macy (Weller) at No. 2 together this season, and keep Rhyan (Holmgren) fresh with doubles, as her and Josie (Wiebusch) play well together (No. 1), in case we need that down the road.”
Raina Roemhildt and Sophia Doherty rounded out the doubles at No. 3 with a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Rothenberger felt the, “Singles played super solid from Amelia (Hildebrandt) No. 1 down to No. 4 Kalie
(Erickson). It looked like we were moving the ball around, working the points. That’s exactly what I want
to see, stretch our opponent, create some openings.”
Sophomore Erickson, who has shifted between playing junior varsity and varsity this season both in doubles and single, easily won in two sets 6-1, 6-0.
Erickson noted that while she prefers doubles over singles, she enjoys the challenge in singles with the focus just on her. Regarding her strengths, she said she feels “better on backhands and lobbing it.”
Overall, Rothenberger said, “We played solid tennis in varsity and JV.” Regarding JV, he emphasized it’s
“Great to have a team with experience and depth, girls who know how to play the tie-breakers.”
The Saints travel to Waseca Thursday for their first match-up in the East Division.
Rothenberger reflected,
“This is an important match if want to play for conference championship.”