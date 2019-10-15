Marshall's heavy hitters put St. Peter on the defensive all night, and the Tigers swept the host Saints 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 to win the overall Big South Conference volleyball championship Tuesday.
Sarah Conlon led St. Peter with nine kills, plus she had two blocks, four digs, three service points and one set assist.
Brielle Bushaw collected seven kills and one dig.
Paige Hewitt led with 18 set assists, and she had three kills, two blocks, four service points and one ace serve.
Allie McCabe led with six digs, and she had two service points and two set assists.
McKenna VanZee also notched two service points, one set assist and one dig.
Grace Remmert got two kills and a dig.
Charlie Chabot had one dig.
Lilly Ruffin had one kill.
Maggie Pierret had one block.
St. Peter (20-8 overall) won the East Division at 8-1.
Marshall (19-4) won the West Division at 6-0.
The Saints finish off the regular season with a six-team home scrimmage during Minnesota Education Association week at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct 17 with GFW, Mankato East, Mankato West, NYA and Watertown-Mayer.
The Section 2AA playoffs start Oct. 24.