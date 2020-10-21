Facing a team that had not allowed a goal in the last 872 minutes or 10.5 games, the No. 6 seeded St. Peter girls soccer team faced an uphill battle against No. 2 seeded Southwest Christian in the Section 2A semifinals Wednesday insideCha mpions Hall Sport and Event Center in Eden Prairie.
But the Saints made a game of it.
After a scoreless first half and falling behind on a goal by SWC's Sarah Johnson on a scramble in front with 24:47 left in the second half, the Saints tied it 1-1 when sophomore midfielder Adrianna Bixby kicked in a rebound on a free kick off the post by senior defender Vanessa Krueger with 7:50 to play.
Unfortunately for the Saints, CWC's Avery Tollefson, assisted by Emma Baribault, scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway with 45 seconds left to win 2-1.
"We fought hard tonight," St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said. "Unfortunately they scored in the last 45 seconds of the game to win the game. Our defense played tough tonight, and they didn’t allow for SW Christian to have many chances on Katie Gurrola. We ran through the ball and if the ball got taken away, we chased the opponent down to win the ball back.
"It’s unfortunate that our season had to end tonight. But I had so much fun this season coaching this team! We have to be proud of this season and what we accomplished together as a team. We are going to miss our nine seniors next year."
The Saints' seniors are: forward Emma Jones, midfielders Maddie More, Miranda Sehan and Ella Gilbertson and defenders Vanessa Krueger, Mia Hansen, Liz Mitchell, Anna LoFaro and Samantha Long.
It was the first loss of the season for St. Peter which finished 10-1-2. CWC improved to 13-1 and faces the winner of No. 1 seeded Waconia and No. 5 Mankato West in the finals on Saturday.