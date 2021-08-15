Friday night in St. James, the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) inducted four individuals into its Hall of Fame to conclude the 42nd year of regular season baseball played by the organization. The league then opened postseason play with the Southwest Outlaws and Jordan Alers taking the field.
Ken Schmidt, of the Le Center Braves, was joined by fellow inductees Al Diamond, of the Minneapolis Bombers, Dave "Greek" Wagner, of Belle Plaine, and Roger Johnson, of Alexandria. With the four new members, the MSMABA Hall of Fame now has 40 total.
A theme throughout the ceremony was the community and fellowship among the players that senior baseball has fostered.
"Championships are nice, but even better are the relationships that we have created along the way." said Schmidt during his induction speech.
"Over 35 baseball, in general, has allowed thousands of people to play ball and meet people that they never would have." added Wagner.
The inductees also made sure to give special notice to some of their biggest supporters. "It's said that the real hero's of amateur baseball are the wives and girlfriends that allow us to continue to play," said Wagner.
Schmidt, who has been the River Valley league President for the last 19 years, added, "I've always viewed myself as an underdog. But over 35 baseball gave me so many great opportunities, and I want to continue to give those opportunities to others."
Schmidt has played 31 seasons for the Le Center Braves, also managing the team the last 15 years, and six seasons for the Le Center Chiefs. He also coached Cleveland High School baseball for six years as well as Le Center youth baseball teams from 1988-1996.
"I've always wanted to share my love of the game, whether it was the kids I taught in class or the ones I coached on the field." said Schmidt.
"Ken is always very calm, organized, and is ready to go and play baseball." said MSMABA President Troy Mahoney. "He is the glue that keeps the River Valley League together."
Mahoney added, "What he’s done for the league, and for me personally, as I've learned to navigate leadership in over-35 baseball, is so valuable."
With the ceremony complete, postseason play began with the Southwest Outlaws facing off against the Jordan Alers at Veteran's Field in St. James.
For Le Center, their four-game postseason began with a matchup Saturday against the Clarissa Cubs in Searles with first pitch scheduled for noon. The Braves then took on the K'Town Outlaws Sunday in St. James.
The St. Peter Saints also were set to begin play in the tournament, with a first-round game against the Eden Prairie Lions Tap Saturday in Hanska. The Saints next game was scheduled to be in St. James Sunday.