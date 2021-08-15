Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL INTO SOUTHERN MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS... Low humidity levels and dry vegetation will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Minimum relative humidity values of around 25 percent are expected while fire officials report that grasses and other vegetation are quite dry. In addition, sustained southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph can be expected this afternoon into early this evening. This combination of dry conditions with breezy winds may contribute to the rapid spread of fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Check burning restrictions and heed instructions from fire officials.