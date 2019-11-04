NORTHFIELD– The Gustavus men’s cross country team earned fourth place Saturday at the MIAC Championships. Garet Grant (So., Winona) and Andrew Stumbo (Jr., Boone, Iowa) headlined the Gusties with All-Conference performances. Grant finished 12th in 25:44.7 and Stumbo took 14th in 25:53.7.
“To have two guys go All-Conference really set the tone for the men today,” Head Coach Brenden Huber said. “They have been pushing each other all season and that showed with how they ran today.”
Noah Johnson (So., Stillwater) earned All-Conference honorable mention with a 21st place finish, crossing the line in 26:10.4.
“Noah ran a lifetime PR today to end up on the podium,” Huber said. “It was really fun to see him move up throughout the race. He ran really smart.”
Ben Wicklund (So., Marine on St. Croix) took 29th in 26:19.7 and Casey Olson (Jr., Harmony) took 34th in 26:31.3.
“Really excited with how hard our guys ran,” Huber said. “They took a swing at finishing in the top three today. Even though it didn’t work out we showed that we are a much-improved team overall.”
Gustavus returns to the course next Friday at the Saint John’s Fall Finale before competing at the NCAA regional meet in two weeks.