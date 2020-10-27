Despite being shorthanded, the host St Peter volleyball team hung on to edge St. James 3-2 on Tuesday.
Set scores showed: 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12.
"Girls played hard," St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said. "We had to make adjustments to our lineup (possible COVID). And the girls did a nice job."
Setter Abby Haggenmiller led St. Peter with 19 set assists, 10 digs and three ace serves in addition to serving 95 percent with one error.
Hitter Kylee Horner paced St. Peter with 13 kills and picked up a dig.
"Offensively, Abby Haggenmiller and Kylee Horner did well," Hanson said.
Libero McKenna led the defense. She had four digs and one set assist.
"McKenna VanZee played well for us defensively," Hanson said.
Lilly Ruffin led St. Peter with three blocks, and she had five kills and one dig.
Mallory Harfiell also had double-digit set assists with 10, plus one ace serve and one dig.
Alyssa Hrdlicka served a team-high five ace serves and picked up three digs.
Dani Johnson notched two ace serves, two kills and two blocks.
Lizzy Quist collected six kills, one block, four digs and one ace serve.
Lauren Niemeyer connected for seven kills.
MacKenzie Pettis had one kill.
St. Peter (5-1) hosts Fairmont (0-2) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.