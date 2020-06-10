The St. Peter Saints over-35 baseball team started practicing Monday at Community Spirit North Park in preparation for the potential River Valley League schedule. The city of St. Peter opened parks Monday.
“The governor has progressed to Phase 2 of the Stay Safe Plan,” River Valley League President Ken Schmidt said Sunday. “Baseball games don’t happen, I believe, until Phase 3 kicks in. Then with opened fields and any special rules handed down by the state, individual teams will have to decide whether to participate or not. Practices are subject to open facilities, player numbers and social distancing.”
“Our River Valley League teams plan to play their remaining schedule when given the OK to play,” Schmidt said. “They are not required to make up cancelled games, unless they wish to. Play as many as teams can handle with no minimum game requirement for our state tournament.
“A July 1 deadline to play is required for our MSMABA (Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association) State Tourney to happen. Seeding will be done by last year’s team’s records of the teams participating.
“When that Phase 3 bell will ring (June 15, June 20, June 30) is unknown and will determine much.”