In the third of three stockings of St. Peter Trout Ponds this spring, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Area Fisheries Technician Peter Muggli (left) and Fisheries Specialist Sky Wigen fill the three ponds with a total of 1,000 rainbow trout on Thursday. The yearling fish of about a pound each came from the Lanesboro Fish Hatchery. The fourth and final stocking will be in two weeks. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

