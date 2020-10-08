Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet swept the boys and girls divisions in the Valley Conference championship Thursday at Mankato Loyola.
in the boys, the Knight-Raiders scored 28 points, followed by Madelia/Truman/GHEC 41 and Loyola/Cleveland 59.
"It was a great night for an early October cross country meet," Loyola/Cleveland coach Dale Compton said. "The sun was shining brightly, the trees were changing colors, and the athletes on the hill at Loyola were ready for a great night of running. Loyola/Cleveland started the night with some excellent races."
Loyola/Cleveland senior Tyler Erickson finished nearly a minute ahead of his closest competitor in 17 minutes, 31.4 seconds over 5,000 meters in a field of 27 runners. Runner-up, LCWM/Nicollet sophomore Christian Fells finished in 18:19.4.
Also for the Crusaders, freshman Jordan Rossow placed 10th in 19:41.3, seventh-grader Koby Kopishke took 20th in 21:53.6, seventh-grader Soren Kelly 21st in 21:56.4, freshman Andrew Bublotz 22nd in 22:00.6 and sophomore James Younge 23rd in 22:05.3.
"Our boys team wasn't running at full strength," Compton said. "We lost Joe Huisken for the season last week to a quad injury, and we were without Nathan Strobel last night as well. And our typical No. 2, James Younge, wasn't feeling well but still gave it a go. Without three of our top five, our team score wasn't quite what we were hoping for but our two 7th graders stepped up to fill those varsity spots. We still had some great efforts led by Tyler Erickson.
"It was a nice night for Tyler earning All-Conference as well as the individual title. He's been working hard all season and deserved to finish his last conference meet on top."
Erickson and freshman Jorden Rossow both earned All-Conference honors for the Crusaders finishing 1st and 10th respectively.
For the girls, LCWM/Nicollet scored 21 points, followed by Loyola/Cleveland 43 and MTGHEC 73.
Junior Grace Moeller led a 1-2-3 finish for the Knight-Raiders in 20:22.8 out of 26 runners. She finished 2 minutes ahead of runner-up Ella Voges in 22:07.3.
Freshman Lyndsey Wangness led the Crusaders in fourth place (22:53.1).
Also for Loyola/Cleveland, seventh-grader Molly Koester placed sixth (23:30.9), eighth-grader Rachel Ammann ninth (23:42.8), seventh-grader Kathryn Huisken 11th (24:19.6), senior Macey Ziebarth 16th (25:26.6), freshman Jewell Factor 18th (25:50.7), freshman Cora Koester 22nd (26:56.4) and junior Marie Leonard 24th (28:01.4).
"The girls' team is continuing to improve. We had three girls finish in the top 10 earning All-conference honors (Lyndsey Wangsness, Molly Koester, and Rachel Ammann)," Compton said. "And Kathryn Huisken took the first Honorable mention award with her 11th place finish."
All three teams will finish off the season Tuesday in the Section 2A championships at Montgomery National Golf Club. Loyola/Cleveland has the first session of the day running at 9 a.m. The section meet will be run in five, four-team sessions through-out the day.