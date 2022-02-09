In the postseason (and rivalries), you can safely throw the records out.
That might not be more true than in the Section 2A girls hockey tournament, which starts Thursday night with quarterfinal games.
Minnesota River enters as the No. 3 seed in the six-team section and starts against No. 6 Mankato West on Thursday at LeSueur Arena. The other quarterfinal features No. 4 Hutchinson and No. 5 Waconia, a pair of teams that possess talent beyond their unassuming records thanks to their treacherous schedules in the Wright County and Metro West Conferences.
Hutchinson played the likes of Class AA No. 4 Holy Family and Class A No. 6 Mound Westonka in its conference, as well as second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. It's non-conference slate also included teams like Class AA No. 11 Gentry Academy and top-seeded Mankato East, in addition to Class AA programs Lakeville North and Dodge County.
Waconia, meanwhile, battled Class A No. 2 Orono, Class A No. 4 Holy Angels and Class AA No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret's in conference games.
Minnesota River was seeded ahead of both those teams, however, and won't have to worry about either until a potential matchup in the section final. First, the Bulldogs face off against a Mankato East team they beat 5-2 on Jan. 11.
With a win, Minnesota River then plays Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, a team it finished ranked higher than in QRF, with a better regular-season record than and split the regular-season series with. The Bulldogs lost 2-0 in their first game of the season before racing to a 3-0 win Jan. 20. Whichever teams wins a potential third matchup will move one win away from the Class A state tournament.
SECTION 2A AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)