A fast start and four players scoring in double digits propelled St. Peter boys basketball team to a 78-48 win over host Norwood Young America on Tuesday.
The Saints outscored the Raiders 48-23 in the first half.
Long-range shooter Josh Johnson led St. Peter with 22 points, including six 3-pointers with five in the first half.
"We passed the ball really well and were patient with Norwood's zone defense," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said.
Also scoring in double digits, Ethan Volk netted 12 points, with one 3-pointer, and Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Bennett Olson finished with 11 points apiece. Oeltjenbruns made a pair of 3's.
The Saints also got six points each from Wyatt Olson, Ethan Grant and Alex Bosacker.
Josh Robb and Vinny Guappone scored two points each.
The lone Raider in double figures, Dominick Sudheimer scored 17 points as NYA dropped to 5-17.
"It was our last road game for our seniors, and they played confidently," Keating said. "I do think while the score wasn’t in our favor from Saturday's contest with Minnehaha, we gained a lot of confidence from playing the best team in the state and having our moments. I'm intrigued to see how we carry this over to our game Friday versus a very good Fairmont team and four games in seven days."
The Saints' final four games of the regular season are at home: 7:15 p.m. Friday versus Fairmont, 7:15 p.m. Monday versus Belle Plaine (11-9), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday versus New Ulm (5-14, 1-7) and 6 p.m. Feb. 20 versus Worthington (11-11).
Fairmont (12-6 overall, 6-2 conference) and St. Peter (14-8, 6-2) are tied for second in the Big South Conference East Division. St. Peter beat Fairmont 74-62 on Jan. 10.
St. Peter beat New Ulm 58-44 on Jan. 16.
STP 48 30 — 78
NYA 23 25 — 48
St. Peter
2FG: 21-37 (57%)
3FG: 9-21 (43%)
FT: 9-13 (69%)