Raphael Cattelin’s (Fy., Edina) game-winning goal with 1:45 remaining gave the Gustavus men’s soccer team their second straight MIAC regular season title Saturday as they defeated Macalester 2-1. With the win the Gusties move to 15-3 overall and 9-1 in the MIAC while the Scots fall to 7-6-4 overall and 5-4-1 in the MIAC.
“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves but the guys deserved the win,” said Head Coach Tudor Flintham. “I think they played really well in the second half after making some adjustments at halt time. At the end of the day it was about the guys digging in and being gritty and finding a way to put the ball in the back of the net.”
In what proved to be an all-out physical battle, the Gusties and Scots played to a scoreless tie at the end of one half, with Macalester outshooting Gustavus eight to five.
Early in the second half, the Gusties hit paydirt. Matt Gibbons (Jr., Minneapolis) scored just over five minutes into the half, with Max McLaughlin (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa) receiving an assist.
It didn’t take long for Macalester to answer though, as they were able to get a goal in the 60th minute to even things at one.
The Gusties, who came into the contest tied with St. Thomas for points in the league at 24, needed to scratch out a win in the contest to claim a share of the MIAC title as the Tommies were en route to a win.
With time winding down, it looked as though Gustavus and Macalester would finish in a tie and the Gusties would finish with 25 points in league play and a second place finish, but the Gusties got their chance and took advantage.
Gustavus had a throw in that they quickly threw into the feet of Cole Schwartz (So., Jakarta, Indonesia) on the right side, who lofted a pass out in front of the Macalester net that Cattelin bodied up, let bounce once, and then kicked past the Scot goaltender for the game-winner.
Wesley Sanders (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa) got the win in net, making six saves while allowing one goal.
“I’m just incredibly thankful, proud of our guys, the alumni, the administration, and everyone that’s worked to make this happen,” said Flintham.
With a first-round bye, the Gusties will host a MIAC semifinal playoff game on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with the opponent to be determined.
For the second year in a row, Gustavus will enter the playoffs as the top seed. Gustavus has now won or shared a league-best 16 regular season MIAC championships.