Three St. Peter Saints are among 13 gymnasts in the East Division that made the Big South Conference Girls Gymnastics All-Conference Team.
They are: senior Bella Edmonds, junior Audrey Kennedy and sophomore Anna Klatt.
"Audrey scored consistently in the top 3 for our team all season," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said. "Bella led us on vault and was in the top two on bars and floor. Anna held the top season average for our team on beam, floor and in the all-around."
St. Peter finished 3-2 in the conference with victories over St James, Waseca and Blue Earth and losses to Fairmont and New Ulm.