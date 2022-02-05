Friday night the Minnesota River boys hockey team played host to Redwood Valley and an offensive explosion in the first period allowed the Bulldogs to cruise to a 6-1 win. Minnesota River dominated the action all-night as the team outshot the Cardinals 51-19 including a 29-3 edge in the first period.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-14-1 (3-8-1 BSC) on the year with five games remaining on the regular season schedule.
At 6:49 of the first period, Chase Goecke put the Bulldogs ahead on an even strength goal assisted by Diego Hettig and less than three minutes later the duo once again connected as Goecke scored with Hettig as well as Dylan Hunt assisting.
Once again, less than three minutes later, Goecke earned a hat-trick with his third goal of the night and Travis Kotek and Hettig assisting. Ethan Hathaway scored the fourth goal of the first period for the Bulldogs and 11 seconds later they struck again with Alex Schaffer scoring a goal with Drew Simonette and Judson Narum assisting.
Simonette scored the sixth and final goal for Minnesota River early in the second period with Brendan O'Keefe assisting and that would be all the damage the Bulldogs would do. The Cardinals earned a single third period goal, but the game was already well out of reach.
Minnesota River faces a quick turnaround with a home matchup against Marshall Saturday, Feb. 5 with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m.