St. Peter girls soccer rebounded from a Monday night loss to the Scarlets with a 2-0 road victory over the Marshall Tigers.
"Tonight was fun," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "We found a way to put the ball in the back of the net. I hope we can keep this energy and momentum as we continue playing this week."
Both goals came in the second half as Grace Dlouhy scored her first goal unassisted before adding a second goal with an assist from Ellie Letts.
"Our new tradition is nominating a player of the game," said Landsteiner. "Grace Dlouhy was nominated by her teammates tonight."
St. Peter outshot Marshall 19-4 on the night.
"We moved players around into new positions in the second half," said Landsteiner. "It was fun to watch players adapt and step up in their new role."
St. Peter will return to the pitch for two more matches this week starting with a road game against Worthington Thursday, Sept. 23, before hosting Mound Westonka Saturday at 11 a.m.