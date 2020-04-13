While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is creating great challenges for many, it is also pushing people to places they may not wander to normally, as they hope to escape cabin fever.
Scenic walking trails provide good access to woods, lakes, streams and, in some cases, waterfalls. You might even run into some wildlife, and if you do encounter a few people, just remember to keep that social distance of 6 feet.
There are a number of different trails in the area, whether at lakes, in arboretums, in designated rural parks, or just in small city parks. State health officials encourage people to get outside for fresh air during the stay-at-home order, but they ask that residents stay close to home, ensure they can maintain safe social distancing and keep their hands to themselves.
Around the area in Le Sueur and Nicollet counties, there are a number of good options for a little bit of nature.
Lake Washington
Monica Stage, of Kasota, enjoys getting back to nature at a number of walking trails, especially during these times of the governor's stay at home order, which encourages walking outdoors as a good way to still good exercise and fresh air.
"You've got to get out of the house for one," Stage said at one of her favorite walking trails, Lake Washington Regional Park. "The trails out here are fairly decent. You get a little bit of mush depending on the time of the year. You can usually find some solitude out here. There's usually not too many people."
She added, "I've been going out here for years (20), so it's a place to reminisce how things have changed, but yet they stay the same. There has been only slight changes in the number of years that I've been coming out here. It's always available. You can't limit someone from going for a walk out in nature. It's always good for your mental health."
Stage also said it's a good way to get in shape. "That's another reason why I'm out here. I'm not in the shape I used to be. I'm not in my 20s anymore. I turned 40 this year."
Stage, born in St. Peter, also sometimes walks with her husband, Dean.
She is a medical assistant (nurse) at Mankato Clinic, said: "This is my week off at the clinic. They're cutting hours, so this is their way to help stave off and keep jobs in the clinic is to have us rotate where we have four-week cycles where one week is your week off. Otherwise you work the other three like normal."
During the pandemic, with more people at home, working or not, Stage said, "I see more people than I need to out and about."
Walk the dog
That includes a lot of dog walkers, including Rhonda and Bruce Johnson, who live on nearby West Lake Jefferson.
The Johnsons walk their golden retriever dogs nearly every day in Lake Washington Park, more so in this COVID-19 environment, when they have more free time and want to get out, Rhonda said.
Bruce, who is laid off from work at home most of the time during the pandemic, said, "Now she's got to put up with me."
"And I have to work from at home, so it's nice to get out for a while," Rhonda said.
Washington Park trails have a few hilly areas, but it's basically flat, with gradual hills. The soft ground, grass and meadows make for some pleasant walking.
The park features 3.5 miles of trails on varying levels of terrain. All of the trails are either mowed or on natural terrain. You can hike the Dock Trail, Shanaska Creek Trail, or Washington Woods trail for scenic views through the woods and along water, with a few small hills. The remaining trails are all mowed and relatively wide and flat.
Rhonda said she likes that the park is "quiet and the trails are nice. It has pretty scenery."
Other options
Staqe also enjoys many other walking trails in the area, including Nicollet County's 7-Mile Creek Park, the Kasota Prairie, the Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter and a number of trails in Mankato, including Minneopa State Park, which has waterfalls, the Red Jacket Trail, Williams Nature Center and the 40-mile Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail that stretches from Mankato to Faribault, and crosses Le Sueur County from west of Elysian to east of Waterville.
"I tend to find myself going south to 7 mile or Minneopa or Williams Nature Park," Stage said. "I also used to walk on the other side of the highway before they put the buffalo in there. They have a trail, and I haven't walked it yet. At times you can see the buffalo. If you want nice flat paved walking trails in the woods, check out Williams. I got my mom out there, and she wasn't good on inclines."
Other walking trails in the area that are close to nature include the Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum in St. Peter, Ney Center in Henderson, Bradshaw Woods in Le Center and Richter Woods in Montgomery.
The Arboretum offers flat, dirt trails through a variety of woods. Minnesota is home to three major vegetation communities: the coniferous forest in the north, the tall grass prairie in the south and west, and the deciduous forest in between. These natural communities are represented in the western portion. The area surrounding the Melva Lind Interpretive Center includes formal gardens and trees from around the globe that are hardy in Minnesota. The first trees were planted in 1973 on what was once prairie and then agricultural land.
Just west of the Arboretum is a prairie preserved area that also provides flat walking trails.
Ney Center has several miles of trails. In the summer, you can find mowed trails on easy terrain along the Field Trail, Prairie Loop, White Oak Loop and around the old farmstead. The Arm, Ravine, Stagecoach and Windmill trails will provide a hike through the woods and up and down valleys and ravines. In the winter, you can find marked cross country ski trails groomed for classic skiing within the park and other trails marked for snowshoeing or hiking. Northwest of the main entrance across Highway 19 is the Ney Mountain Bike Trail, which features a 1 mile trail loop.
There is almost a half mile of trails within Bradshaw Woods. The trails through the woods are either mowed or on natural terrain, providing a good location for a short walk or hike in the woods.
Richter Woods Park is an 80-acre park located 1.5 miles west of the city of Montgomery. It has 2.5 miles of trails for walking, hiking, mountain biking, skiing, or snowshoeing. The trails are either on mowed grass or through natural terrain in the woods.