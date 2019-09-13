The Gustavus volleyball team played two contests at the Loras Invite on Sept. 7 and fell to WashU 3-0 before dropping the second match to St. Norbert 3-1. With the results the Gusties move to 4-4 on the season.
WashU 3, Gustavus 0
The Gusties got off to a slow start in set one falling behind 9-5 early but were able to pull it within one at 12-11. WashU then went on to score 12 of the next 13 points to go up 24-12. The Gusties were able to score seven straight but a kill by the Bears ended the set.
The Gusties jumped ahead early in set two, getting off to an 8-3 lead but WashU responded pulling the score within one. The Gusties were able to maintain their lead just over midway through the set at 15-13 before the Bears got hot and scored 12 of the next 15 points to take set two.
In set three the Gusties fell behind early and couldn’t close the gap as WashU was able to maintain their lead and take the set 25-19.
Kate Holtan (Jr., Rochester) led the Gustie attack with nine kills in the match while Rhyan Herrmann (Fy., Brownton) and Sarah Elliott (Fy., Lombard, Ill.) each had six. Kaylyn Johnston (Fy., Urbana, Ill.) had 16 set assists and Hailey Embacher (Jr., Mankato) had 12 digs.
St. Norbert 3, Gustavus 1
A slow start in set one doomed the Gusties to start match number two. After falling behind 13-5, the Gusties were able to fight back throughout the set and eventually trailed just 23-22 but two straight Green Knight points ended the set.
Set two proved much of the same for the Gusties with the Green Knights jumping out to a 13-6 lead early. The Gusties would once again fight back but never pulled the lead within two as St. Norbert took the set 25-20.
After falling behind 3-0 to start set three the two teams played even until the Gusties went on an 11-3 run to go up 15-10. Gustavus was able to close out the set strong and take it 25-18.
In set four St. Norbert took control early and never looked back. They were able to go up big early taking an 18-8 lead and although Gustavus went on a 6-1 run they couldn’t overcome the deficit as they fell 25-16.
Holtan led the Gusties in match two with 12 kills while Herrmann had 11 and Sydney Olson (Fy. Willmar) notched 10. Johnston had 37 assists in the match while Embacher had 27 digs.
The Gusties are back in action next weekend when they head to UW-Eau Claire for four contests.