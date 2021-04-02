COACHES
Head coach: Neil Doose 13th year
Assistant coaches: Nancy Hanson (4th year), Kris Voeltz (2nd year)
KEY PLAYERS
Kendall Nicolai (12th) Averaged 39 in 2019 and 41.1 in 2018. 5 year letter winner, Big South All Conference 2019 finishing in 10th place, up from 14th place the year before. He also was the teams best putter in 2019. Kendall participated in his 2nd straight State Tournament in 2019 finishing in 51st place overall which was an improvement of 14 places. He hopes to improve to the top 10 or even better this year. "Kendall had a really good summer season and has worked hard to improve his game," Doose said. "The team will count on his consistency this year as a senior captain. He is such a long-ball hitter that he really needs to improve on his wedge game to score better for our team. Kendall had a busy summer and fall of golf and that will only make his game stronger."
Logan Moe (12th) 44.2 average in 2019, 48.8 average in 2018. "Logan had a low 9-hole score of 38, and we are truly hoping he can take a huge step forward for the team this year and manage more 30s," Doose said. He is a 2-year letter winner after playing in several varsity meets in 2019. Looking for big things and good rounds from Logan this spring."
Marshall Nicolai (11th) Averaged 42.4 in 2019 and 44.4 in 2018. "Marshall hopes to make more progress this year and become a reliable team scorer for the Saints," Doose said. "He is a 3-year letter winner as well. Marshall finished the Big South in 22nd place in 2019 and in Section 2AA 19th place overall. Marshall needs to spend quality time practicing and playing to help the Saints this spring."
Blake Magelee (9th) Averaged 47.7 as a JH/JV player in 2019. "Blake has been swinging the clubs all off-season and taking lessons which will really show this spring," Doose said. "Looking for him to possibly crack the varsity lineup this year and be a varsity contributor. Blake will have to work on his course management and decision making to help him lower his scores this spring."
Anthony Nicolai (9th) Averaged 46.8 on JH/JV in 2019 "and we are also looking forward to seeing how much he has improved," Doose said. "I am hoping Anthony can also contribute on the varsity this year. The mental game will be an important obstacle for Anthony to overcome this spring.
Kaidan Brovold (9th) "Kaidan is new to the team this spring and will be fighting for and competing for varsity spots all spring," Doose said. "He has played a lot of competitive golf already in his career and has a solid golf swing. I am excited to see how much he can help the Saints."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Will Borgmeier (10th) 48.1 average in meets 2019. "It would be great to see him take the leap into a varsity spot this spring," Doose said. "Will has probably played the most golf since last spring. He has gotten a bit taller and stronger which will help him improve and his short game will allow him an opportunity to score well for the team."
Ryan Braun (12th) 51.8 average in 2019 on the JV. "I am hoping Ryan can help the varsity at times this year,"Doose said. "He has improved his golf swing in the 2-year off-season and hopefully that can translate to some varsity time."
Luke Simonette (1th) "Luke was new to the team in 2019 and hoping he can improve his scoring average this spring," Doose said.
Zachary Salzwedel (9th) "Zach averaged 55.6 as a JH golfer, and we are hoping he has improved and can contribute to the JV team in 2021," Doose said.
Cooper DeBlieck (9th) 57.3 average as a JH player in 2019. "Hoping to see lower scores from him this spring and hoping he can play a bunch of JV meets this year," Doose said.
Newcomers
Kory Lager (9th) "I am optimistic that Kory can find a spot on our JV team this spring," Doose said.
Riley Lager (9th) "Riley will have to work hard as well to earn a JV spot this spring," Doose said.
Symon Schott (10th) "Hoping he can improve and spend a lot of time on our JV team," Doose said.
Alex Domras (9th) "Alex is new to the team this year and excited to see him learn this game and improve every day," Doose said.
Dayne Tollefson (8th) "Looking to see how much he can improve his game this spring and hopefully he can reach the JV level for us,"Doose said.
Riley Kisor (8th) Riley is a big strong kid who may be able to play on the JV this spring with enough improvement.
Nolan Honza (8th) Aiden Wohlers (8th) Michael Thompson (8th) Quinn DeBlieck (7th) Evan Embacher (7th)
MOVED ON
Cade Horner averaged 43 in 2019. He finished in 16th place in the Big South Conference up from 27th the year before. He also ended the Section in 22nd place.
Cole McCarthy averaged 44.5 in his first year of golf, and "he really improved quickly," Doose said. "He handled the learning curve with ease and contributed to many varsity meets as a first year player."
Alex Wenner 44.4 average in 2019 and 49.7 average in 2018. Played in several varsity meets and earned his 2nd letter.
Kaidan Schmitz Averaged 44.9 in 2019. Kaidan finished in 28th place in the Big South Conference in 2019 up from 37th the year before. He also had a 26th place finish at Section play. He was a 3 year letter winner.
Charlie Remmert (12th) averaged 54 on the JV which was a drop of 4 strokes from the previous year.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
In 2019 the Saints finished in 2nd place overall in the Big South Conference and 2nd in the East Division. "We hope to improve on those finishes this season, but we know we will have a lot of hard work to do to accomplish that," Doose said. "The Big South conference is really tough as always this year and there are many good individuals and teams."
St. Peter's conference record was 35-5 in 2019. The Saints' overall record was 75-9
2nd place in the Section 2AA meet (lost to BEA 3 years in a row)
Section favorites: newcomer and heavy favorite Holy Family, followed by BEA.
"We believe we have a good returning crew that can compete in the section and conference this spring," Doose said. "The team has set a goal of hanging with the top teams in Section 2AA this spring."
COACH'S COMMENTS
" I am very excited for the 2021 golf season to begin. Hopefully, we will have an early spring with some good warm weather. A lot of this year's team played a ton of golf this summer and I know we are capable of big things. I am also hoping that some of our younger players can make a big leap for us this year. We do have a lot of returning talent, but talent only takes you so far. We need to improve on our decision-making and shot selection skills on the course and really improve our short games. Short games are everything. A focus for this team is to develop more mental toughness and the ability to move on from a bad shot or bad hole more quickly. We need to control what we can control and not worry about the things we cannot control. I am excited to see how this group improves on and off the course as the season progresses. The biggest thing for the whole team is to improve our mindsets. We talked a lot about this in previous years and if the kids can buy into those lessons and improve their mindsets, spring of 2021 could be great for us." — Neil Doose, head coach
2020 Missed Season
"Not having a golf season in the spring of 2020 was hard for all of us," Doose said. "I really missed spending time with these kids on the golf course and practice areas. I always look forward to coaching golf in the spring every year and COVID really took a lot from these athletes, parents, and families. I feel especially sad for the seniors that did not get an opportunity to compete last spring."
BY THE NUMBERS
22 — golfers in 7-12.
3 — golfers with varsity experience
7 — new golfers
1 — golfers qualified for 2019 AA State Tournament (Kendall Nicolai)
0 — holes in 1 in my coaching and playing career