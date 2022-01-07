The St. Peter Saints wrestling team competed in its first competition of 2022 in Thursday's triangular at Mankato East High School that also featured the Class AAA No. 10 Northfield. With several wrestlers not in action, the Saints dropped the dual with Northfield 37-27 before turning things around and cruising to a 55-16 win over Mankato East.
"We started the season without the full team and took a few losses early before we got our full team which let us get some good dual wins," senior Brogan Hanson said. "Tonight we didn't have the full team, but when we are all wrestling, I know we can compete with some really good teams."
The first action of the night for St. Peter came against the Northfield Raiders, who took the first four matches including one via forfeit, but the Saints got on the board when freshman Evan Walter (132) aggressively challenged his opponent. A mere 47 seconds into the match, Walter earned the fall victory after having initially covered his opponent about 10 seconds in.
"I just wanted to keep my feet moving and get it over with as quick as possible," said Walter. "I just had to be smart and not make a mistake. You have to be ready when the opening is there and take it."
Nakiye Mercado (138) followed up the fall by earning a 7-2 decision victory where he was able to maintain coverage almost the entire match. The Raiders earned a forfeit win followed by a decision victory to extend their lead.
Hanson (160) was prepared for his match as his opponent, the No. 5 ranked wrestler in AAA Jayce Barron, was not likely to make a simple mistake. Once the match started the two wrestlers immediately began to feel each other out, looking for a weakness to exploit or a good angle of attack.
With the match still scoreless midway through the first period, Barron took a stab at Hanson's legs but Hanson was able to quickly escape and earn the quick cover, scoring two points before Barron made a quick escape. Barron escaped to start the second round, tying the match at 2-2 and the remainder of the round would go without a score.
With the match tied going into the third period, it was Hanson who made the first move, scoring on a takedown that Barron once again quickly escaped from. The next cover was going to likely determine the winner with Hanson leading by one, and Barron made an aggressive attack that Hanson was able to counter, earning the takedown and the two points. After earning a penalty point late, Hanson claimed a 7-3 decision.
"I knew was going to have to wrestle a slow, smart match and not burn myself out so I could make it through the third period," Hanson said after the win. "So I took my time and took shots when I had them."
Kole Guth (182) earned the second fall of the dual for St. Peter at 4:54 before Leighton Robb (195) earned the last points for the Saints with an 8-3 decision.
The dual with host team Mankato East was a completely different affair, with the Cougars earning only three match victories in the dual. Four Saints earned falls in the win, Ryan Moelter (6:13), Charlie Born (1:47), Leighton Robb (1:25) and Oziel Hildago (3:15).
St. Peter returns to the mat Saturday, Jan. 8, when the team travels to Cambridge-Isanti High School to compete in an invitational.
Northfield 37, St. Peter 27
106 - Caden Staab (Northfield) over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) (Fall 3:32)
113 - Keith Harner (Northfield) over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) (MD 8-0)
120 - Logan Williams (Northfield) over Charlie Born (St. Peter) (Dec 7-3)
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Unknown (For.)
132 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) over Andrew Williams (Northfield) (Fall 0:47)
138 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) (Dec 7-2)
145 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Unknown (For.)
152 - Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Harold Born (St. Peter) (Dec 6-2)
160 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) (Dec 7-3)
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Cole Filand (St. Peter) (Dec 9-4)
182 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) (Fall 4:54)
195 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) (Dec 8-3)
220 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) (Fall 2:54)
285 - Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) over Unknown (For.)
St. Peter 55, Mankato East 16
106 - Jackson Stensrud (Mankato East) over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) (Fall 2:33)
113 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) over Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) (Fall 6:13)
120 - Isaih Hesse (St. Peter) over Unknown (For.)
126 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) over Bennett Blom (Mankato East) (Fall 1:47)
132 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) over Elliott Betz (Mankato East) (Dec 5-1)
138 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) over Luke Scholtes (Mankato East) (Dec 6-2)
145 - Harold Born (St. Peter) over Unknown (For.)
152 - Ben Glogowski (Mankato East) over Isaac Alger (St. Peter) (MD 12-2)
160 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) over Cael Willaert (Mankato East) (MD 13-4)
170 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) over Brian Thilges (Mankato East) (Dec 6-2)
182 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) over Unknown (For.)
195 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) over Brady Hoffner (Mankato East) (Fall 1:25)
220 - Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) over Ladyn Orrie (Mankato East) (Fall 3:15)
285 - Wyatt Rodriguez (Mankato East) over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) (Fall 2:23)