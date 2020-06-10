Britt Stewart has announced her resignation as head softball coach at Gustavus Adolphus College after four seasons at the helm. Stewart leaves Gustavus to continue her education and pursue other professional opportunities.
“We thank Britt for her commitment to the softball program over the past four years,” Athletic Director Tom Brown said. “Still young in her career, I know Britt will find success in the next stages of life and we wish her nothing but the best.”
The seventh head coach in Gustavus softball history, Stewart compiled an overall record of 55-65 and went 26-40 in the MIAC. This past season was limited to eight games due to the pandemic. She coached four All-Conference players and a two-time Academic All-American.
Prior to coaching at Gustavus, Stewart was the lead pitching and assistant hitting coach at Southwest Minnesota State University for three seasons. She played two collegiate seasons at Augustana University before transferring to Winona State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2013. She obtained a master’s degree in education and sport leadership from Southwest Minnesota State in 2015.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Gustavus community,” Stewart said. “I especially want to thank Tom Brown for his support of both me and the softball program. Over the course of the past four years, I have met some incredible individuals. The girls on the team today are not only skilled athletes, but also strong representatives of Gustavus. The softball program is in a great place and I will look forward to seeing the team’s success in the years to come.”
The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
After 52 seasons, Gustavus softball boasts an all-time record of 867-569-4 and is 530-251-3 in the MIAC with three conference titles. The Gusties have played in the NCAA tournament four times, most recently in 2015.