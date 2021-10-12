Tuesday evening, the St. Peter cross country team competed at the Minneopa Golf Club in Mankato, and with perfect running conditions, several Saints set season-best times in the final event of the regular season.
St. Peter did not run full teams in the event, with only a single boy and girl racing in the varsity 5k.
For the girls, Hadley Stuehrenberg ran a 20:53.5 to finish 23rd, and the boys ran Will Nelson, who posted a time of 19:36.9 to finish 44th.
In the girls JV 5k, Mackenzie Steinborn (22:56.5) and Lexi Wentworth (25:23.1) finished 18th and 63rd respectively.
The boys, meanwhile, ran eight in the JB 5k with Callum Harmes leading the way with a time of 19:09.5 to finish 15th.
Luke Banks (20:14.6) and John Kennedy (20:18.4) finished 40th and 41st while Corbin Herron (21:30.8), Daniel Zhang (25:22.8) and Tobias Twait (26:51.8) earned 72nd, 109th and 111th.
Lucas Hickey (28:29.4) and Sam Stuewe (37:55.5) also ran and finished 112th and 116th.
Cross country returns to action Tuesday Oct. 19 when the team travels to Pipestone for the Big South Championship meet with races scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.