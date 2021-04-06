Coaches
Head coach: Heidi Niemeyer 8th year as head coach, 21st year coaching softball in St. Peter
Assistant coaches
Dani Roehrkasse – 5th year at SPHS
Amanda Rodning – 7th year at SPHS
Jodi Nixon - 12th year at SPHS
Key Players
Hannah Brenke, Elle Davis, Alyssa Hrdlicka, Dani Johnson, Lauren Niemeyer, Ryenne Pettis, Grace Remmert, Lilly Ruffin, McKenna VanZee
Keep Your Eye On
Sophia Doherty, Makayla Moline, Maya Pettis, Molly Voeltz
Captains: Elle Davis, Alyssa Hrdlicka, Lauren Niemeyer, Grace Remmert
Moved On
Brielle Bushaw, Carlie Chabot, Breanna Hagen, Madi Kisor, Allie McCabe, Ella Rosburg, Shelby Paul, Liv Stevens
2020 Pandemic Canceled Season
"Having our season last year come to a close before we even got on the field was super difficult," Niemeyer said. "We struggled coming to terms with yet another heart break for our seniors and the underclassmen. It was especially difficult for me because I lost an entire season coaching my daughter who was a junior last year. Even the start of the season has not been without some hesitation and a bit of stress. The excitement that the start of the season usually has is still there but the fact that we lost an entire season always seems to be hiding in the shadows. We just really want to get out on the field together as a team and play the game we love."
2021 Season Outlook
"This will be our first year playing in Class 2AAA," Niemeyer said. "The teams in this class are larger in enrollment which usually means that they have strong athletic programs. We want to be competitive in our new class. We also would love to take the Big South Conference Title for the “big teams” half and compete in the Big South Championship game."
Coach's comments
"We are really trying to focus on our mental health and trying to create an atmosphere that is healthy and encouraging. We have so many girls out for the team this year and many of them have been playing since they were young, which means that they all love the game. It will be a year of finding your roll and doing it to the best of your abilities all while making our teammates better. Our key to success will be to continue to work hard on our everyday skills and to strive to be better everyday." — Heidi Niemeyer, head coach