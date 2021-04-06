Coaches

Head coach: Heidi Niemeyer 8th year as head coach, 21st year coaching softball in St. Peter

Assistant coaches

Dani Roehrkasse – 5th year at SPHS

Amanda Rodning – 7th year at SPHS

Jodi Nixon - 12th year at SPHS

Key Players

Hannah Brenke, Elle Davis, Alyssa Hrdlicka, Dani Johnson, Lauren Niemeyer, Ryenne Pettis, Grace Remmert, Lilly Ruffin, McKenna VanZee

Keep Your Eye On

Sophia Doherty, Makayla Moline, Maya Pettis, Molly Voeltz

Captains: Elle Davis, Alyssa Hrdlicka, Lauren Niemeyer, Grace Remmert

Moved On

Brielle Bushaw, Carlie Chabot, Breanna Hagen, Madi Kisor, Allie McCabe, Ella Rosburg, Shelby Paul, Liv Stevens

2020 Pandemic Canceled Season

"Having our season last year come to a close before we even got on the field was super difficult," Niemeyer said. "We struggled coming to terms with yet another heart break for our seniors and the underclassmen. It was especially difficult for me because I lost an entire season coaching my daughter who was a junior last year. Even the start of the season has not been without some hesitation and a bit of stress. The excitement that the start of the season usually has is still there but the fact that we lost an entire season always seems to be hiding in the shadows. We just really want to get out on the field together as a team and play the game we love."

2021 Season Outlook

"This will be our first year playing in Class 2AAA," Niemeyer said. "The teams in this class are larger in enrollment which usually means that they have strong athletic programs. We want to be competitive in our new class. We also would love to take the Big South Conference Title for the “big teams” half and compete in the Big South Championship game."

Coach's comments

"We are really trying to focus on our mental health and trying to create an atmosphere that is healthy and encouraging. We have so many girls out for the team this year and many of them have been playing since they were young, which means that they all love the game. It will be a year of finding your roll and doing it to the best of your abilities all while making our teammates better. Our key to success will be to continue to work hard on our everyday skills and to strive to be better everyday." — Heidi Niemeyer, head coach

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments