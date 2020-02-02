The No. 6 seeded Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team will travel to No. 3 New Ulm at 7 p.m. Thursday for the first round of the Section 2A playoffs.
New Ulm has beaten the Bulldogs twice this season: 6-0 and 3-2.
"We played them very well last time," Bulldogs head coach Tom Blaido said. "We were ahead two-thirds of the game (2-0 after one period and 2-1 after two). They ended up scoring a couple of goals at the end (10:13 and 10:50 of the third period)."
The Eagles, as they do with most opponents, out shot the Bulldogs 41-13.
"New Ulm, their forecheck is unbelievable," Blaido said. "They hold most teams to under 10 shots on goal. For example, they out shot Windom 42-1 in winning 4-0. Breaking it out of your zone is a challenge. But we'll see what happens."
It will be a tough road for the Bulldogs who haven't won a playoff game in Blaido's eight years as coach.
The section has seven teams, so one team, No. 1 seeded Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer (16-7-2 and ranked No. in the state), will have bye.
No. 2 seeded Hutchinson (18-7), which beat the Bulldogs 8-2 on Dec. 10, is ranked No. 10 in the state, will host No. 7 Waconia (4-20-1). The winner plays the winner of New Ulm and Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
No. 4 seeded Delano/Rockford (6-16-2) hosts No. 5 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (13-11-1). The winner plays Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer.
Blaido, whose votes were the same as the final seeds, isn't making any predictions for the playoffs, but he said, "We're playing so much better now than we had a month ago, coming off that Christmas break which always seems to catch us. We're attacking the puck so much better right now."
Blaido said the goal is to take it "one game at a time. Let's keep our goals doable and focus on one thing at a time. That's what our course would be to beat our opponent."
Section 2A Standings
QRF Rank Seed Team (QRF) Section Overall For Agst Streak
No. 6 Mound Westonka (92.9) 7-1-1 16-7-2 3.5 1.9 Lost 1
No. 9 Hutchinson (88.0) 8-2-0 18-7-0 4.3 2.0 Won 2
No. 13 New Ulm (78.4) 4-3-0 18-7-0 4.4 1.4 Won 5
No. 22 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (64.3) 3-7-1 13-11-1 2.5 2.3 Won 1
No. 30 Delano/Rockford (53.0) 5-4-0 6-16-2 1.5 2.8 Lost 3
No. 31 Minnesota River (52.5) 2-4-0 13-11-0 4.0 3.3 Lost 1
No. 44 Waconia (38.1) 1-9-0 4-20-1 1.6 5.2 Lost 10