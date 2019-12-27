The St. Peter High School FFA Fish and Wildlife Career Development Event (CDE) teams competed at the Region VII contest on Dec. 17 in Belle Plaine with the varsity team members earning a trip to state for their efforts.
The varsity team consists of Alexis Flowers (7th high individual placewinner), Bennett DeBlieck, James Gran, Max Hartfiel, and Ethan Volk, and the team placed fourth out of 20 teams which competed to earn their spot at the Minnesota State FFA CDE Contest April 19-21 in St. Paul.
St. Peter High School FFA’s junior varsity team of Kevin Roberts, Ryan Wilmes and Lexi Hutchens also competed in the JV portion of the contest and placed fourth overall out of nine teams, with Lexi Hutchens placing third high in the individual portion of the contest.
Those teams competing were tested on their knowledge of game and nongame species identification included mammals, birds, fish, insects, and reptiles. They also completed a written test on the breeding, nesting, habitat, management, and migration of those species used in the identification section as well as a team activity on deer population management.