GRANVILLE, Ohio – Gustavus women’s diver Sophia Steinberg (Jr., Faribault) competed at the NCAA Division III Region 1 Diving Championships on Friday and Saturday at Denison University.

Steinberg took 16th of 22 on the one-meter with 353.70. Elizabeth Cron of Chicago won the event at 458.25.

Steinberg placed 12th in the three-meter at 357.45. Cron won the three-meter as well at 457.10.

Gustavus men’s divers Logan Bican (Sr., Monticello) and Josh Theis (Sr., Henderson) also competed at the NCAA.

On the one-meter board, Bican took 12th of 21 with a 377.70. Theis took 19th with a total of 356.00. Dylan Glumac-Berberich of UW-Eau Claire won the event with 504.45.

On the three-meter board, Bican placed 16th at 356.65, while Theis took 18th at 355.45. Glumac-Berberich won the event at 531.05.

