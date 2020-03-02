COLLEGEVILLE – The Gustavus women’s track and field team wrapped up the final day of competition at the MIAC Indoor Championships hosted by Saint John’s on Saturday with a fifth-place finish out of 12 teams. The Gusties scored 83 points on the two days trailing second place St. Olaf and Bethel by just 8. St. Thomas won the meet with a 171.
“I loved the effort and energy our team brought this weekend,” Head Coach Aaron Lund said. “We scored points in every event today. With our underclassmen able to step up and score for the team, I attribute it to our veteran leadership instilling a competitive mindset and staying focused under pressure. Last year, the team also took fifth but this year scored 22.5 more points. Finishing only eight points out of second place, we are excited to take this momentum into our outdoor season.”
Birgen Nelson and Tierney Winter highlighted the first day for the Gusties, each earning all-conference honors with Winter claiming a conference title, while the distance medley relay team also earned the honor with a first-place finish.
Gustavus was led on day two by a pair of all-conference performance relay teams. The Gusties also saw a handful of top-seven finishers in every event Saturday.
4×200 relay – 2. Rachel Studer, Lily Anderson, Birgen Nelson, Arianna Burmaster 1:46.81
3000m – 6. Kourtney Kulseth 10:28.17
600m – 4. Sara Moen 1:38.91
1000m – 4. Tierney Winter 3:02.82
200m – 5. Burmaster 26.18
4 x 400 relay – Anderson, Nelson, Elizabeth Donnelly, Moen 4:05.53
Triple jump – 7. DeAnna Giles – 10.81m; 8. Paige Patterson 10.58m
Shot put – 4. Annika Poe 3.09m
Pole vault – 7. Doris-Klein Mor 3.25m
60m hurdles – 2. Birgen Nelson 8.81 (school record)
400m – 11. Lily Anderson – 1:01.15
5000m – 4. Kourtney Kulseth – 18:11.18; 5. Iliana Ramon 18:17.26
Mile – 1. Tierney Winter – 5:00.83
60m – 19. Erin Teichrow8.49
800m – 5. Sara Moen 2:19.01
Distance medley relay – 1. Haley Anderson, Nelson, Elizabeth Donnelly, Winter – 12:37.70
High jump – 7. Halley Brocker – 1.48;11. Arianna Burmaster – 1.48m; 11. Erin Beer – 1.48m
The Gustavus men placed sixth with 56 points, while St. Thomas took first with 186.
“I loved the effort and energy our team brought this weekend,” Lund said. “In the three field events today, we were led by huge performances by Xander, Taylor and Steven. They were able to do their best when it meant the most and that really set the tempo for us today. Our competing athletes on the track hyped up our crowd with their great performances and they definitely ran with so much Gustie pride. The momentum is building and we cannot wait to see what we can do during our outdoor season.”
Taylor Rooney highlighted the first day for the men, earning all-conference honors in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.01.
Gustavus was led on day two by the field event performances of Rooney and Steven Orzolek. Rooney took first in the high jump for the second straight year, while Orzolek took second in the shot put. Here’s how the top Gusties fared in each event:
4 x 200 relay – 5. Matthew Montplaisir, Taylor Rooney, Alexander DuMoulin, Wyatt Quiring – 1:30.49
3000m – 8. Garet Grant 8:48.09; 11. Ben Wicklund 8:51.63
600m – 4. Noah Johnson 1:22.58
200m – 10. Taylor Rooney 22.82
4 x 400 – 8. Quiring, Brenna Gustafson, Nick Olfert, Johnson 3:29.42
Triple jump – 4. DuMoulin 14.00m
Shot put – 2. Steven Orzolek 16.31m
High jump - 1. Rooney 2.04m
5000m – 6. Garet Grant 15:20.22; 7. Ben Wicklund 15:21.60; 12. Andrew Stumbo 15:29.33
60m – 16. David Peal 7.24
Mile – 7. Bridger Pavelka – 4:23.72
60m hurdles – 1. Taylor Rooney 8.01 (meet record)
400m – 9. Wyatt Quiring – 51.88; 12. Brennan Gustafon – 52.28
800m – 10. Noah Johnson – 2:00.76
Long jump – 5. Alexander DuMoulin – 6.62m
Distance medley relay – 8. Nick Kerbeshian, Gustafson, Nick Olfert, Jack Degonda – 10:56.71