The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team wasted no time setting the pace and controlling the action Tuesday as they hosted the Mountain Lake Wolverines. The gymnasium was once again rocking all night as the Clippers sent down Mountain Lake in straight sets 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-23).
"The offense was really good tonight," said Clippers setter Taylin Gosch. "I have so much confidence in them, last year we struggled as we lost a lot of players, but this year its amazing having those four hitters and at the same time the other kids are getting better.
The hitters Gosch referenced in her return to the floor for Cleveland, were Emily Kern, Madisyn Steen, Harley Connor and Grayce Kortuem who all struck the ball with authority all night.
The Clippers and Wolverines traded points to a 9-9 tie before Cleveland used a 6-0 run to force Mountain Lake into a timeout. A couple of points later the Wolverines looked to score before Kortuem blocked a shot at the net to put the Clippers up 17-10.
Mountain Lake did manage to outscore Cleveland 9-8 to finish the first set, but Cleveland staved off the rally to take set one 25-19.
"I think we struggled a little bit at times," said Gosch. "At the same time, we were using a new rotation and by the end we all came together."
The second set saw the Clippers once again hold a slight edge, leading 14-12, before a monster 7-0 put them up 22-12. There was no late rally this time as Cleveland finished the set with a 25-13 edge, taking the 2-0 lead.
The third set started even more one-sided in favor of the Clippers as they quickly built an 8-3 lead after scoring at the end of a wild volley when the Wolverines couldn't get the ball back over the net.
With Kern serving on the next point, Mountain Lake failed to control the serve and the ball ended up floating towards the net as a lazy over which Kortuem crushed to the floor to extend the lead.
Cleveland pushed the lead to 22-13 resulting in several substitutions and the Wolverines were able to rally back into the set. Mountain Lake was able to battle all the way back to within one with the Clippers at match point 24-23. Kortuem capped off her strong night with another kill for the match, giving Cleveland the sweep.
Kern led Cleveland with 14 kills, 19 digs, and she added four aces. Emma Sweere led the team with 17 digs and Kortuem added six kills, all of which came at critical times.
Gosch was effective in her first game of the season, leading the Clippers with 29 set assists while adding three kills and four aces.
With the win, Cleveland is now 3-0 on the season and they are set to return to action Thursday, Sep. 9, with a home match against Nicollet. Firs serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.