The Saints split their two matches Tuesday in the St. Peter wrestling triangular.
In the first round, St. Peter (19-9) defeated Pipestone (6-21) for the second time this season 54-19, but the match was closer than the score showed. The Arrows jumped to a 19-0 lead after four matches, but the Saints won the last 10 matches including five forfeits.
St. Peter's Kole Guth at 170 pounds and Nathan Pettis at 285 won by falls. Noah Hunt at 132, Cole Filand at 170 and Oziel Hildago at 182 won major decisions for St. Peter. The rest of Saints' wins were by forfeit.
In the night cap, the No. 3 Class AA state-ranked Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls (21-1) lived up to their ranking by defeating St. Peter 57-18 for the second time this season.
Three Saints won by falls: Filand at 170, Leighton Robb at 182 and Pettis at 285.
The Red Bulls have six state-ranked individuals: junior Jesse Potts, ninth at 120; senior Jaxson Rohman, first at 126; junior Kain Sanders, eighth at 132; senior Lucas Jagodzinske, third at 138; senior Connor Simmonds, second at 145; and senior Blake Jagodzinske, fourth at 160.
St. Peter has no state-ranked wrestlers.
The Red Bulls shut out the Saints in their first meeting 71-0 on Jan. 29. St. Peter also beat Pipestone 51-22 on Feb. 5
The triangular also marked senior night which is the last regular season home match honoring seniors Nathan Fogal and Nathan Pettis and Allie Pettis, who are twins
St. Peter travels to Hutchinson (12-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday for a triangular with Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (10-18).