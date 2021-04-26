St. Peter won the Big South Conference East Division girls golf tournament by 12 strokes over runner-up Fairmont on Monday at Waseca Lakeside Country Club.
Team scores showed: 1. St. Peter 185, 2. Fairmont 197, 3. Jackson County Central 218, 5. tie Blue Earth Area and Waseca 222.
St. Peter's Mia Hansen and Audra Bixby tied for runner-up medalist honors with 43s.
Waseca's Megan Nelson won medalist honors with a 41.
Also for St. Peter, Adrianna Bixby tied for eighth with 47, Emily Salfer tied for 10th with 52, and Kate Salzwedel tied for 14th with 54.
The Saints' home opener, the St. Peter Invitational will tee off at 2 p.m. Tuesday with most of the same teams: Blue Earth Area, Fairmont, Waseca and Redwood Valley.