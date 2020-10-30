"Mr. Touchdown" Ethan Grant caught two long touchdown passes from quarterback Kole Guth and ran back a punt for a touchdown to lead St. Peter football team to its first victory of the season 36-7 over Worthington.
The senior wide receiver achieved the feat on a special night, St. Peter homecoming on Friday. He finished with two catches for 94 yards (41 and 53 yards) and a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown to cap off the scoring.
Worthington jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Brock Bruns to wide receiver Marenono Opiew. Triston Sauberbrei kicked the extra point.
Running back Vinny Guappone opened the scoring for St. Peter with a long 31-yard run with 2 minutes to play in the first quarter. Ryan Braun kicked his first of four extra points to tie it 7-7.
Grant caught his first touchdown pass for 41 yards at 2:02 of the second quarter. Braun kicked the extra point for a 14-7 lead.
Outside linebacker Jamarion Robinson gave the Saints a 21-0 lead with an a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown at 8:56 of the third quarter. Braun made his third extra point for a 21-7 lead.
St. Peter outside linebacker Nathan Fogal then tackled wide receiver Blake Ahrenstorff in the end zone for a safety after a reception to up the Saints' lead to 23-7.
Guth and Grant connected again at 7:19 of the third quarter on a 53-yard bomb, and Braun kicked his fourth straight extra point for a 30-7 lead.
Grant finished off the scoring with his 78-yard punt return for a touchdown with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter. Braun's extra point kick failed.
Guth completed two of nine pass attempts for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Aslton Volk completed one of one passes for 12 yards to Fogal.
Nine different players carried the ball for the Saints who gained just 56 yards rushing on 31 carries. Guappone led the attack with eight carries for 33 yards. Fogal rushed six times for 27 yards. Ryan Sandland ran four times for 7 yards. Guth ran five times for 2 yards.
Grant finished with three punt returns for 75 yards. Fogal had one kickoff return for 13 yards, and Zach Hermanson ran back one kick for 4 yards.
The St. Peter defense held the Trojans to just 19 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Worthington gained 138 yards passing for a total of 147 yards.
The Saints hounded the Trojan quarterbacks all night with five sacks. Guappone had three of them. Johnny Miller had 1.5 sacks. Brogan Hanson and Sandland had one each, and Jason Beckman had half of a sack.
Tyson Schmitz led St. Peter with two interceptions and six tackles.
Sandland had a fumble recovery and three tackles.
Fogal had a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and one tackle.
Robinson had an interception and five tackles. Miller also made five stops.
Grant also had three tackles.
Two tackles apiece went to Volk, Hanson, Parker Reinhardt, Shea Hildebrandt, Carter Wendroth, Noah Hunt, Isaac McKenzie and Harold Born.
Worthington dropped to 1-3. St. Peter (1-2) hosts Fairmont at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Cardinals lost to Marshall 30-27 and beat New Ulm 42-20.