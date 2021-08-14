The final game of the night, at Hanlin Field in Hanska, featured no shortage of exciting plays on the diamond between the St. Peter Saints and the Eden Prairie Lions Tap. The Saints allowed a 6-0 lead to slip through their fingers, but managed to score a game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, earning the 8-7 win over the Lions Tap.
"That was fun, it was just a great game to play and be a part of." said Mike Nachreiner. "We got out ahead right away and they had a really good comeback, but we just kept on going and tried to find that run down the stretch."
In the top of the first inning, Eden Prairie earned a baserunner on a walk. After hitting into a fielder's choice, the runner at second found himself trapped in no-man's-land where he was tagged out on the base path.
St. Peter followed up that defensive play with a hard hit double from Ryan Wenner that sailed over the left fielder's head. Nachreiner followed up the double with a single that found a gap before Matt Ballman brought home Wenner on a fielder's choice to the right side.
Nachreiner was then able to score from third on a wild pitch that got to the backstop, putting the Saints up 2-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, St. Peter continued to pile on hits with a second double into left field, this time from Justin Yungerburg. Yungerburg followed the double up by advancing to third and then home on a pair of wild pitches. With two outs, the Saints picked up their fourth run when Ballman hit an RBI single into the outfield.
Eden Prairie picked up it's first hit of the night in the top of the third, but were knocked out of the inning when St. Peter successfully completed a 4-6-3 double play.
Jeremy Nachreiner, who started on the mound for the Saints, picked up a one-out bloop single over the first baseman's head before having Steve Winkler pinch run for him. Bob Elsen followed the hit up with a run and a strikeout that got away from the catcher allowed the two baserunners to advance to second and third.
Yungerburg came up big with a single that found the gap, scoring both runners easily, and putting St. Peter up 6-0.
The Lions Tap did not lie down however, and in the top of the fourth inning, they strung together three hits along with a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly to score four runs, cutting the Saints lead to 6-4.
Eden Prairie followed up the four-run fourth with a three-run fifth inning as they recorded a bases loaded, three RBI double, to take a 7-6 lead, their first of the night.
Jeremy Nachreiner led off the bottom of the fifth by reaching first on an error from the third baseman, as the ball proved difficult to get under control. He then advanced on a wild pitch before Yungerburg continued his big night at the plate with a game tying RBI single that sailed into left field.
Bob Elsen relieved Nachreiner on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and was able to strand a pair of baserunners with a two-out strikeout.
"Bob came in near the end and did a great job for us." added Mike Nachreiner.
With the game tied in the bottom of the sixth, Mike Nachreiner led off with a bunt single down the left side that was perfectly placed. Despite a good play from the pitcher, he was able to beat the throw to first. "All I was thinking was get on base." said Nachreiner. "I don't want to do too much because we have got a really good order behind me, so I just have to get on base"
Nachreiner was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Ballman and concerns over his speed caused the pitcher for Eden Prairie to pitcher to make a pair of throws to second to keep him close.
The second throw back to base went high however, finding its way into the outfield and putting the go ahead run at third. The next hitter, Kent Bass, then smoked a ball to the right side of the infield, which allowed Nachreiner to score from third, putting St. Peter ahead once more.
"Kent just drove it straight to the right side and I actually hesitated, which is not what I was supposed to do." said Nachreiner. "But he put it in a good enough spot to score me anyway."
With a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, the Saints were able to force three groundouts to preserve the lead and earn the victory.
As a team the Saints recorded eight hits compared to seven for the Lions Tap. Yungerberg finished the game three hits to go along with three RBI, powering the St. Peter offense throughout the night.
With the win, St. Peter will now take on the Jordan Millers who defeated Prior Lake 4-1, in the game before the Saints. The game will take place at Veteran's Field in St. James with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m.