...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snowfall rates of
up to an inch per hour are possible late this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Annika Southworth hits the jets as she drives into the lane. (Ben Camp/Southernmminn.com)
Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Minnehaha Academy Redhawks out of Minneapolis. With the two teams coming into the game with a combined three losses on the season, there were high expectations for the matchup.
Unfortunately for the Saints, the Redhawks opened the game with 15-2 run, ultimately earning a 63-49 victory. The loss drops St. Peter to 16-2 (6-0 BSE) on the year with eight games remaining in the regular season.
The first half played perfectly into the hands of Minnehaha Academy as several quality looks from the Saints failed to find the bottom of the net while the Redhawks offense was able to regularly cut to the basket and get clean looks. Minnehaha took a 38-15 lead into the halftime locker room with all of the momentum.
As the second-half began, it became immediately clear that St. Peter had made significant game plan adjustments and on the opening possession, Annika Southworth drained a three from the right side. The shot began a 17-7 run from the Saints that was capped off by a Josie Wiebusch mid-range jumper that cut the deficit to 14 points with 12:24 to go in the game.
Unfortunately though, St. Peter was never able to cut the lead to any fewer than 12 points down the stretch as every time the pressure was on, the Redhawks responded with a second-chance bucket or a three pointer. That allowed Minnehaha to hold out for the 63-49 victory.
Rhyan Holmgren and Lilly Ruffin each scored 13 points to lead the Saints with Ruffin adding 11 boards for a double double. Southworth finished with 12 points and led the team with five assists in the game.
As a team, St. Peter outrebounded Minnehaha 43-34, but the biggest advantage for the Redhawks was in shooting percentage as they shot 44% from the field compared to 29%.
The Saints return to action Tuesday, Jan. 25 with the first game in a three-game road stretch, a matchup with Providence Academy.