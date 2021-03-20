Two St. Peter wrestlers, junior Kole Guth at 160 pounds and senior Nathan Pettis at 285, capped off their best seasons ever by leading the Saints with fourth-place finishes in the MSHSL Individual State Preliminaries for Section 2AA-3AA Saturday at Redwood Falls.
Unranked Guth (30-7) opened the day in the quarterfinals by winning a technical fall over Tucker Fiene (12-20) of Marshall in 5:07 (17-1).
Then in a rematch, No. 7 state-ranked senior Luke Fogarty (21-5) of Scott West turned the tables on Guth by winning a decision 4-3 in the semifinals.
That dropped Guth into the consolation semifinals where he pinned Jonah Blakstad (9-17) of Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran in 0:40.
In the third-place match, No. 4 state ranked senior Blake Jagodzinske (31-2) of Fairmont/Martin County West beat Guth for the third time this season by a decision 14-9.
Going in with one loss in the tournament, Pettis took a longer road to fourth place.
Pettis (22-14) started the day losing in the quarterfinals to No. 3 ranked senior Nick McKenzie (32-1) of New London-Spicer by fall in 1:04.
In the the consolation round 1, Pettis won by fall over Jenaro Delgado (13-12) of Waseca in 0:48. Delgado had beaten Pettis earlier in the tournament.
In the consolation semifinals, Pettis won by fall over Carson Schoenbauer (9-10) of Scott West in 0:47.
In the third-place match, No. 7 state-ranked senior Rieley Fleming (31-3) of Mankato East) pinned Pettis for the second time this season in 1:04.
Two other Saints, senior Noah Hunt at 132 pounds and sophomore Harold Born at 13, reached the final six before falling. There are no places for fifth and sixth places this season because of reductions in the tournament for COVID-19.
Unranked Hunt (21-11) fell in the quarterfinals to No. 5 state-ranked freshman Dylan Louwagie (33-3) of Marshall by a fall in 4:00.
In the consolation round 1, Hunt won by fall over Marqavian Haefner (16-15) of New Ulm Area in 0:23.
In the consolation semifinals, No. 8 state-ranked junior Kain Sanders (29-4) of Fairmont-Martin County West won by major decision over Hunt 10-2.
Born (25-10) opened the day with a quarterfinal loss to Tate Condezo (32-4) of Marshall) by decision 8-2.
In consolation round 1, Born won by fall over Jordan Matson (10-23) of Redwood Valley in 1:07.
In the consolation semifinals, Oliver O`Brien (24-7) won by major decision over Born 9-1. Oliver had beaten Born earlier in the tourament.
St. Peter's fifth entrant Saturday, eighth-grader Evan Walter (15-20) at 120 pounds finished the day 0-2 and did not place place.
In the quarterfinals, No. 2 state-ranked senior Ty Bisek (32-1) of New London-Spicer won by technical fall over Walter in 4:21 (16-1).
In consolation round 1, Riley Cowell (22-6) of Luverne pinned Walter in 5:26.